Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After December 26, 2025

After December 26, 2025, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon helps to restore motivation and stir up some creative ideas. Pisces adds the emotional part and gives us some serious intuitive understanding. Together, they support breakthroughs in personal growth, relationships, and emotional well-being.

We're looking at a wave of renewal here. On December 26, three zodiac signs jump on board and get with the program, so to speak. Life doesn’t just lighten up for us. It begins moving in a direction that feels promising and rewarding. We feel the difference immediately. Lights, camera, action!

1. Cancer

This day, December 26, brings you a moment when something finally gives, and you, Cancer, are ready for it. Worries melt away on this day, and because of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces, you feel inspired by it all. Perhaps you'll write a book!

This improvement isn’t random, but it sure is intentional. It comes because you’ve been doing the work, and that's how the universe works. What you put out comes back to you, and in your case, it's a dramatic improvement.

Life improves as you reconnect with hope, Cancer. You've come to believe in yourself, so much so that you now consider yourself to be truly unshakeable.

2. Libra

What's taking place on December 26 is something akin to doing the laundry, except the laundry is your life, and you are working hard to get into the super flow of cleaning out the bad energy. And, you're successful!

With the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces as your helpful transit of the day, you find that it's much easier to perceive a brighter future if you're able to root out all that disturbs you right now. You are not shlepping those problems into the new year, that's for sure.

What causes this dramatic improvement for you, Libra, is that keen sense of being right about who you are. It may have taken a while to get here, but now that you're here, you're the one in charge of yourself. It feels good, doesn't it?

3. Sagittarius

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces taps into your spiritual and emotional core, Sagittarius. This day, December 26, brings you a revelation that can't be ignored. It has you releasing frustration and opting for liberation of mind, body, and spirit.

What does this mean exactly? Well, it means that during this lunar transit, you trust your own mind enough to truly believe that you're the only one who really knows what's right for you. Sure, you'll take advice, but they are not you. Only you know for sure what is right for you, so it's important to trust your inner voice.

Because you know this, you are now able to steer your life in a positive direction. You set the stage for your future, Sagittarius. You are the one in charge here, and it feels dramatic and incredibly positive!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.