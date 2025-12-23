Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For These 3 Zodiac Signs On December 24, 2025

On December 24, 2025, luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs. When Venus enters Capricorn, the energy that surrounds us becomes very focused and productive. That's a good thing, indeed, and for some of us, it's the very thing we need the most right now.

Sure, it's the end of the year and the holiday season, and all we're supposed to be doing is chilling out. Meanwhile, back in reality, these three zodiac signs want more out of life than to open presents. We want success. We want something to look forward to. We want a streak of good fortune.

This is when desire meets discipline and dreams start transforming into plans. The good fortune arriving on this date isn’t random. It comes from the choices we made earlier this year. It's the direct result of our persistence and willingness to take ourselves seriously.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Venus enters Capricorn, helping you organize your ideas, conversations, and next steps, Scorpio. On December 24, you receive a stroke of good fortune that is tied to communication and perfect timing.

A plan you’ve been trying to get into action starts to look promising, and once this falls into place, you suddenly see that others support your efforts. Information arrives at exactly the right moment. A misunderstanding clears up, and boom! You've got the advantage.

This fortunate turn stabilizes your momentum, gives you wings, and sets you up with enough confidence to feel like your next step will lead to personal victory. And it will!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Sagittarius, Venus in Capricorn brings financial blessings and a long-awaited boost in security. On this day, December 24, an opportunity appears out of what feels like nowhere, and yet, it beckons you to pay attention. That would be well worth your while.

The good fortune is subtle but powerful, Sagittarius. It has you feeling like whatever this next year brings, it's going to be good. You receive the kind of good news that lets you know that all is definitely going to work out.

This transit helps you breathe easier, which takes a lot of the pressure off you during this holiday season. You feel supported, grounded, and ready to make smart decisions that benefit your future. Go with it!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Venus enters your sign, Capricorn, and with it comes a wave of well-deserved good fortune. On December 24, you experience a personal breakthrough that comes in the form of a meaningful acknowledgment from a friend or family member.

It's always nice to be appreciated, but in your case, that kind of appreciation becomes inspiration in no time. Sometimes, that's all it takes for you. A little approval goes a long, long way when you're a Capricorn.

This Venus transit has you feeling recognized, empowered, and ready to step into the next phase of your life with confidence and purpose. Your good fortune is just beginning, Cap. This is the start of something incredible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.