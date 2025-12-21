3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On Monday, December 22, 2025

On Monday, December 22, 2025, three zodiac signs have really good luck. The Moon in Aquarius brings in a wave of unexpected opportunities. For the signs below, that translates into good luck, and for this, we are super grateful. We could all use a break, especially around this time of year, and it looks like we're about to get one. Woohoo!

The good ol' Aquarius Moon has a way of letting us be who we are, naturally, without needing to impress or live up to expectations. Just being our authentic selves is luck enough.

Three zodiac signs feel the magic on December 22, and the magic looks like friends, happiness, and get-togethers that bring serendipitous moments of joy. It feels like the universe is on our side, and guess what? It is. We win this round, folks!

1. Cancer

The Aquarius Moon lets you know that whatever it is you've been doing, you should keep it up. Something here is really working. During this transit on December 22, you get to see that you were right all along. While that may lead to an "I told you so" moment, it's all lighthearted and friendly.

This stroke of good luck is really just the culmination of you being a nice person. Nice guys don't always finish last, Cancer, and you're a nice person who happens to be a total winner today.

It's a cyclical thing, and you step into the rest of this cycle feeling more confident about your direction. The universe has opened a door, and it’s up to you to walk through it. What goes around comes around, and now, it's your turn, Cancer.

2. Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, the Moon in Aquarius has you feeling mighty creative, and that may play out in the world of romance at this time. December 22 brings a favorable development that helps you see that falling in love isn't such a bad idea after all.

Luck appears as encouragement from someone who matters to you, and that's where the romance comes in. You aren't always open to this idea, but maybe it's just about finding the right person to match you, personality-wise.

You feel energized, ready to take initiative, and reassured that your intuition is guiding you correctly. This transit signals a small but meaningful breakthrough, and if romance is the theme of the day, then enjoy the surprise.

3. Aquarius

With the Moon in your sign, Aquarius, December 22 emphasizes your own personal insight. You've always trusted your gut, but you also allow in way too many suggestions from others. In the name of friendliness, you let too many voices influence you.

The great and lucky part about this day is that you are finally able to trust your own voice and follow your heart. You've taken in the advice, and during this lunar transit, you've weighed what you've heard for value.

So, now you know how to advance. You won't do this, and you will do that, but the one in control is you, Aquarius. Good luck is found in trusting your own instincts, and in your case, it works well. Phew!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.