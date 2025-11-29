3 Zodiac Signs Experience Deep Love They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On November 30, 2025

Starting on November 30, 2025, three zodiac signs experience deep love they haven't felt in a while, thanks to Venus trine Neptune. We are no longer holding love at bay.We are ready for it to enter our lives once again.

On Sunday, the fear of being loved diminishes and we realize it's OK to be vulnerable and to let love in. After all, love finds us through our own willingness to be loved. When our energies align with loving vibes, everything feels right and good, and we don't look at things with doubtful eyes. Life is for living, and much of that living has to do with loving and being loved. So, let's get to it. Let the loving begin!

1. Taurus

Venus trine Neptune softens your defenses and invites in a moment of emotional truth. One thing leads to another, and before you know it, Taurus, your guard is down. You feel as if you can handle the idea of being loved.

The irony is that we all believe love is the greatest thing in the world, and yet, we're also so standoffish about it. Many of us have been hurt by relationships that went awry. It's OK, it's just what happens when you're a human being.

November 30 shows you that you are here to have all the experiences, Taurus. You are not meant to shun love. Let it in. It's all good. Let yourselves experience your own life, love included.

2. Gemini

Venus trine Neptune has you making an executive decision on love, Gemini. While that might sound funny, the truth is that you have to decide to let love in, or you'll keep it out forever. That's just how you work. On November 30, you will feel a pang of loneliness. While that's nothing new, it hits you in such a way that makes you certain you don't want to go down that path again. You've spent way too much time feeling lonely, and so much of that is because you've denied yourself love.

Venus is on your case, Gemini, and when trined with Neptune, it totally breaks down your defenses. Sorry, you're going to have to let love in. It wants to be in your life. The split second you say yes to love, you'll find yourself giggling out loud.

3. Aquarius

Venus trine Neptune helps you perceive the idea of love as a comfort, rather than a threat to your independence, Aquarius. What's great about this day is that you're ready for it. You want love in your life. On November 30, you'll feel emotionally receptive in a way you haven’t in a while.

You're not predicting doom and disaster. In fact, you're starting to see that maybe there's something to this whole love thing after all. This day brings a powerful reminder that love doesn’t have to be distant or abstract. It doesn't exist only in fairy tales. It can be tangible, real, and right in front of you. You feel it clearly now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.