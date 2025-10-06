4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, October 7

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on October 7, 2025. We have a Super Full Moon in Aries on Tuesday, and even though this lunar transit is often associated with loss, there's a powerful opportunity to manifest something you want.

Full Moons are cleansing, helping you to see the negative energy that needs to be released. You can decide to accept the moonlight, even bathing in it in the dark. If you ever listen to stories about famous people who attracted significant luck or abundance, it often came after a season of failure. Today's loss will soon become tomorrow's win.

Four astrological signs may feel forced to let something go on Tuesday, but by doing so, they are pushed into a new era of life where abundance and luck begin.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you'll attract significant abundance and luck after the Super Full Moon in Aries once you release myths about your career path. There's a lot of bad advice circulating about how a person can become successful. You've heard it all, and you may have pondered if you were going crazy thinking that any of them would work, when you were met with failure.

During the Super Full Moon in Aries, you reclaim your pride and decide you'll no longer believe what other people tell you that you need to do. Instead, you'll start to listen to yourself. You're unique, and as an independent individual, you need to figure things out for yourself. What may have worked for one person might not be meant for you. Today, you begin to attract abundance and luck by following your own path.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you'll attract significant abundance and luck after the Super Full Moon in Aries once you let go of beliefs that hold you back from your best life. You have often given your power away to other things. You've heard about your zodiac sign and bought into generalities. You are tired of tropes and want just to be yourself.

You will no longer let someone tell you who you are or what you stand for because they think they know your archetype. You know yourself best. To attract abundance and luck, you will start to tune in to your inner voice more and follow your path. You're not going to get caught up in confusion anymore.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you'll attract significant abundance and luck after the Super Full Moon in Aries once you stop replaying old conversations that told you that you weren't good enough. You have always been such a unique individual with your own style and way of living.

Today, though, you start to see how early rejection caused you to minimize your personality. You muted things you wanted to say. You didn't open up out of fear. These fears are what stopped you from living life bigger than you have been in the past. In this moment, decisions like that come to a halt. Now you'll bring a lot of energy to the table. It's that incredible energy that will help you attract more of what you truly desire in life.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you'll attract significant abundance and luck after the Super Full Moon in Aries when you stop thinking money is everything. You never really valued stuff as much as you've held fast to the belief that your spiritual journey was much more valuable. However, the economy is becoming increasingly expensive. As life's challenges become increasingly difficult to overlook, you have begun to yearn for wealth.

Money is not evil. Not having has shifted your perspective. Now you realize that money in your hands is in the best hands of all. You're someone who will take care of yourself, and you'll do good for others. It's time to manifest abundance and luck because you want to make the world a better place, and good things are going to start somewhere. With you!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.