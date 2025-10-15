Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 16, 2025

On October 16, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo reminds us that all we go through is not for naught. There's a method to the madness of life and experience, and on October 16, we will finally get it.

This lunar phase invites reflection and quiet strength, while Leo adds warmth and optimism to the mix. For three zodiac signs, this is a recipe for success. Good luck, you say? Yes, please, and supersize it while you're at it. Good luck arrives when we trust that we deserve it. We've worked hard enough to get some, so bring it on, universe. We're waiting.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo brings good fortune into your life, dear Taurus, and you'll recognize it as timely and well-deserved. On October 16, you’ll notice that those old frustrations of yours are now cleared away, making space for new beginnings.

Advertisement

Good luck arrives when you stop forcing outcomes and start trusting your natural flow. It's happening and it's happening right now, Taurus. Doors that were once blocked are now opening. Life is working in your favor.

On Thursday, you will feel proud of how far you’ve come, especially in areas where patience has been required, as that's always been a big deal with you. Thursday's luck is gentle but real, showing you that you finally did it.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waning Crescent Moon in your sign shines a lucky light on your path, dear Leo, letting you feel loved and appreciated. On October 16, you will feel as though the universe is finally acknowledging all you've done to get here, and you'd be right.

This is a time when your style and individuality attract good fortune. By being yourself all the way, you draw in opportunities that fit in perfectly with who you are. And there's nothing better than living life authentically, as you do, Leo.

Under the Leo Moon, your good luck comes through true self-love and your own willingness to let go of what no longer works. That's big. The universe is reminding you that what belongs to you will find you. Good things are heading your way.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Aquarius, the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo has you thinking about your relationships and connections. On October 16, luck arrives in the form of meaningful friendships and the kinds of conversations you have with them.

This is a day when mental health and self-care take priority. By honoring your own needs, you create the right conditions for fortune to appear. Easy, peasy, right? This is what you do well, Aquarius.

Advertisement

You’ll see how your unique outlook works as an advantage on Thursday. Stay away from the people you find to be toxic and the situations that you recognize as counterproductive. Use your keen eye and choose wisely. Things are going your way, and they will continue to do so.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.