Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 15, 2025

After October 15, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. It can't rain all the time, and so, during Moon square Mars, we will finally see an end to the struggles we've been dealing with over the past few months. Three zodiac signs will be able to breathe a true sigh of relief on Wednesday.

This isn't an easy energy to deal with, per se, but it will show us that sometimes the only way out is through. In other words, the struggles we are presently dealing with have an end, but we must go through them to get to that end. Wednesday lets us know that nothing is in vain. This is just part of the process, and everything has its season.

Right now, these three zodiac signs are finishing up their season of struggle, making way for the new dawn.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Moon square Mars highlights the pressure you’ve been under, Aries, but on October 15, you will feel the release of that tension. Struggles that once seemed insurmountable now feel manageable.

And good for you, Aries. You've made it through this phase, and while it may have taken a toll on you, it's not what the rest of your life is about. This phase belongs to the past, and Wednesday lets you know just how true that is.

You have learned to see obstacles as stepping stones for growth. And that's so very you, Aries. You never stay put, especially not when it comes to struggle. The universe encourages you to trust in your own resilience.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Before the transit of the Moon square Mars, you may have felt exhausted and worn out, Taurus. Thankfully, October 15 brings you the promise of relief. It's real, and you will start to unburden yourself from the struggles that no longer serve you.

You've learned some intense lessons, and you plan to utilize them in the future. In your mind, struggling is never for nothing. Whatever you've gone through made you stronger, and now, you will use that strength for good.

When you prioritize your own personal growth, you overcome obstacles. Wednesday is a turning point in your life, and it opens up the space for positivity and progress.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Moon square Mars has tested your patience, Virgo, but October 15 brings the end of conflict. This is something you have been waiting for, yet the kicker is that you decided to stop waiting. You took it upon yourself to do your own healing.

This is a moment to practice self-care and self-love. Anxiety is not a state of mind that you can keep up indefinitely, and that Mars energy gives you something solid to work with. Self-esteem returns, and this time, it's sticking around.

So, for all of your struggles and tears, you will be rewarded with great wisdom on Wednesday, Virgo. You've always known you were a powerhouse, and now, you'll show yourself that you are that and more. Get out there and show us what you've got!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.