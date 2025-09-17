4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Thursday, September 18

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Thursday, September 18, 2025. A very special thing happens on Thursday: Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Libra, the sign that rules balance. We are entering a time dedicated to moderation. While being mid-way on anything may seem counterintuitive to gaining luck or wealth, it factors in nicely when you view the cause-and-effect relationship between security and a solid foundation to build your life on.

That vibe is what four astrological signs capitalize on during today's daily horoscope. They sense that when they avoid chaos or extremism, they remove risk. Risk is a negative when it comes to the law of attraction. It doesn't spark luck, but instead makes it super easy for the opposite to happen. These signs have a reputation for being even-tempered; they are intentional. They understand how life works, so they attract opportunities, good energy, and beneficial situations in their lives.

1. Libra

Libra, you'll attract abundance and luck into your life on September 18, on a very personal level. You don't necessarily want a lot, but what you do have, you want it to be beautiful, classy, and of high value — like yourself. Abundance and luck are spiritual to you. You attract abundance that matches who you are and what you offer the world. You are a moderate-minded thinker who prefers not to go to extremes.

The middle way helps you to find abundance and luck from the spark you possess within. You feel good about your life. You sense that you are inherently lucky and that things will always work out in your favor. You don't have to push or prod; luck and abundance find you.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, you attract abundance and luck on September 18, in your career, but you don't have to kill yourself to earn it by overworking. With Mercury in Libra, you will want to find a nice work/life balance. You'll crave structure and activities that leave you feeling happy and hopeful.

So, you'll look at the big picture and ask yourself if what you're doing now is working for you. If it's not, today marks the start of a three-week window during which you can renegotiate your current situation to make minor improvements, such as a more flexible work schedule.

Maybe you need to rework your commitments and let a few go. Perhaps you will want to adjust your work schedule and routine so that you can do work that helps you attract what you want out of life in a more significant and better way. Asking for what you need may not be easy, but with the right approach, you could become luckier than you had imagined.

3. Taurus

Taurus, when Mercury enters Libra, you feel a boost of positive energy in your health sector. Mercury gets you thinking about what you are doing each day, and whether or not your time and attention are adding value to your life or subtracting from it.

You may discover that a few routines are harmful to the future you wish to live. You don't need to buy fast food. You don't want to stay sitting on the couch after a long day. You will push yourself to do things that are good for your body, such as going for a long walk or spending time in nature when it's sunny.

Starting on September 18, cultivating a positive mindset will be your goal. Mercury will give you the mind to see the cause-and-effect relationship between what you do and what you don't do clearly. Taking better care of your health, will be a no-brainer. Of course, you'll be motivated and driven to do so.

You'll start to save money, and you'll feel less like you are waiting for your best day to start. As your well-being improves, you will become luckier. By taking good care of your mind and body, you'll elevate your spiritual energy, which in turn attracts fortunate moments.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you'll attract abundance and luck in your friendships because, without realizing it, one of your connections may have a positive recommendation for you. Real relationships can be a form of wealth that attracts abundance and luck into your life on September 18. If you have a problem to solve that is costing you money, a friend may know the right person to speak to.

You may need a connection that you didn't realize someone else had, and through inquiry, you discover that you are only a few degrees from separation to the right company or entity that will make your life better.

Today, it's important not to keep your problems to yourself. It's a good idea to reach out to people you've worked with in the past to say hello. You may find luck when you make a sincere post requesting a recommendation online. You never know what you have until you ask. Why not, Aquarius?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.