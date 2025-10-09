The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 10, 2025

After October 10, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. This day comes with a special transit that reminds us that loneliness is usually a temporary state. As we recognize our own value, we will find ourselves centered and happy once again.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, the universe assures us that companionship and meaningful bonds are within our reach. We merely have to believe that we are worthy of this kind of beautiful connection. It's that simple. For three zodiac signs in particular, loneliness gives way to belonging, and the cosmic energy that surrounds us delivers comfort in ways we may not have expected.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

If you feel a deep longing for connection, Taurus, then you'll find that on October 10, that's exactly what you'll get. On this day, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, it will be easier than ever for you to reach out and finally crush that feeling of loneliness inside you. It's OK now to come out and play. We're waiting for you!

Advertisement

This day brings you comfort through self-love. By respecting yourself and valuing your worth, you let others know that they must too. Respecting yourself turns into others respecting you, and this is the basis for meaningful bonds.

Have no fear, Taurus: you belong. The positive energy of the cosmos shows you that companionship is closer than you think. On this day, it's within reach.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini shows you that the quiet emptiness you’ve held on to is now coming to an end, dear Libra. Sure, you like being alone, but there are times when it just gets to you, and you start to crave connection.

On October 10, you will feel ready to get back out there and experience a social life and the warmth of friends and companions. Being with people makes you feel renewed. The lonely days are over, Libra. Thank goodness!

By embracing your uniqueness and individuality, you attract the right people into your life, and that's exactly what you've needed. You don't have the time or energy for people who don't value you for exactly who you are.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

This day's transit reminds you that adventure is sweeter when shared, dear Sagittarius. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, you are simply done with feeling lonely. You want to get out there and socialize once again.

Being that there's nothing on earth to stop you from doing so, you go for it. On October 10, someone will step forward to join you on your path, and you may feel a deep sense of connection with them.

Advertisement

That's how you personally dissolve loneliness, Sagittarius. You have stayed true to yourself, even in moments of solitude, and the universe rewards that with companionship. This day teaches you that being different is not a barrier to love. In fact, it’s the reason others are drawn to you.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.