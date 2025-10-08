3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On October 9, 2025

On October 9, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, optimism comes naturally to just about everyone. For the three zodiac signs this transit influences most, we are also looking at hope and the idea of a fresh start.

Sure, life always comes with its challenges, but with hope in our hearts, we will see those challenges as just another thing to do in a life full of things to do. It's no biggie. We're on it. Jupiter amplifies potential and opens doors we thought were closed. This day has us completely committing to an idea because we know that it's going to come true. Dreams? Got 'em. Hope? In the bag. Nothing is going to stop us now.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

During the Moon's alignment with Jupiter, you will feel reassured when it comes to your path ahead, Aries dear. On October 9, you will feel quite certain that the challenges you are presently dealing with are about to be resolved.

This day asks you to embrace optimism and stick with it. The universe is sending signals to reinforce that your efforts are not in vain. Can you keep hope alive, Aries? Of course you can, and you do.

The gift of this Moon-Jupiter transit is renewed hope and the idea that those possibilities you see in your mind are about to become realities. The only ingredient needed now is you, Aries. Get on it!

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Thursday, October 9, brings a reminder that brighter days are ahead, dear Cancer. The good stuff starts right now, if you're ready to accept it. The Moon's alignment with Jupiter brings to light certain areas of your life that are ready to improve.

On this day, you must pay special attention to signs, advice, or experiences that lift your spirits. The universe is offering reassurance and clarity about the future. You've wanted something to believe in, Cancer, and now, here's your chance.

The hope you receive on this day strengthens your resolve and helps you to continue on with positivity and vision. You will feel recharged and ready to go, so get going!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, your world comes alive, dear Sagittarius. In your case, that means the positivity is on full blast, and you're not about to sit this one out. You have hope, dreams, and big plans, and you're well on your way there.

This day, October 9, only acts to reinforce what you already feel, Sagittarius. It seems as if this year, you demanded change, and that change was directed at yourself. You have done the work, and now you're starting to gain confidence.

Hope is alive and well in your world, and this also means that it's ripe for sharing. So, feel free to engage with friends and share the wealth of your hopeful attitude. They sure could use a friend like you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.