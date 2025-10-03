The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 4, 2025

After October 4, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. Under the Pisces Moon, it becomes very clear that we have been feeling alone. However, even that kind of feeling has an expiration date.

Thankfully, feelings of isolation and the pain of loneliness will come to an end on Saturday. This kind of transit shows us that connection is always possible, and we don't have to work that hard to make it happen. Sometimes the universe simply hears our call and responds with what we need.

Advertisement

For three zodiac signs, our beacon will be seen on October 3. If we've been hoping for a reprieve from the loneliness we've been dealing with, then have no fear; friendship and love are here to save the day.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, the Pisces Moon soothes your tender heart and replaces loneliness with comfort. On October 4, you will feel closer to loved ones or discover that someone has been thinking of you all along. You're really not all alone.

This lunar transit taps into your natural empathy and has you feeling a strong desire to connect with others in authentic and healing ways. Even the simplest gestures of kindness will feel amplified on this day.

Thankfully, loneliness loosens its grip and slowly but surely, you'll regain what you think you lost. Have no fear, Cancer, all your friends and loved ones are still here, on hold, waiting for your return. We love you!

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the Pisces Moon softens your tendency to withdraw, making it easier for you to reach out to friends and accept the connections you've already made. On October 4, you will see that solitude has its place, but it does not define your life.

The most beautiful moment of this day will come through the emotional support you'll receive from old friends. What matters right now is the reminder that you are not meant to carry everything alone. And so, you don't.

Advertisement

Loneliness ends when you allow yourself to trust that the bonds and ties you've made throughout your life are still there. The Pisces Moon shines a light on them, showing you that you are actually surrounded by love.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Pisces Moon encourages you to drop that feeling of emotional distance and welcome closeness again, Aquarius. You've intentionally kept yourself out of the loop, and while that may have started out purposefully, you're now starting to regret it.

On October 4, this transit replaces detachment with warmth and gives you the sense that loneliness is lifting. You may not even want to admit that you're lonely, but now that you're seeing what's out there, you know that you no longer want any part of the solitude you've created for yourself.

On this day, the Pisces Moon gifts you the kind of connection that feels real and nourishing. In other words, the kind of connection you need. Soak it up, Aquarius, and let that loneliness fade away.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.