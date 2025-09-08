The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 9, 2025

After September 9, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. During the transit of Moon trine Venus, we will see how this cosmic influence fosters connection and friendship and boosts our overall well-being. You can't beat that good Venus energy when it comes to simply feeling better.

For three zodiac signs, feelings of isolation begin to dissolve as relationships, friendships, and social opportunities bring comfort and joy. It's a definite relief. We are tired of being lonely, but we are also aware that much of this is on us. We put ourselves in this position, and that lovely Venus energy has us ready, willing, and able to get ourselves out of this mess. Here's to meaningful interaction with someone other than the reflection in the mirror!

1. Cancer

Loved ones may reach out to you on this day, September 9. While they may not be as aware of your loneliness as you are, it will be comforting to hear from them. You are loved and valued, Cancer, do not worry about this.

During Moon trine Venus, these little gestures of kindness are there to remind you that you are not really all alone, as you sometimes feel. Life is a whole lot better when you allow yourself to be loved, and on this day, you do just that.

So, in a way, it's up to you as to whether or not you break your lonely spell. People do love you, and if you want to feel less isolated, then let them in, Cancer. It will do you a world of good.

2. Libra

You might find that on September 9, you're feeling a little more social than usual, Libra, and your usual these days is pretty much non-existent. That's OK. You know you've still got it, it's just that sometimes you feel off, and that's OK, too.

During a transit like Moon trine Venus you feel like getting out of that self made rut and doing something special, in honor of your reintroduction to society, so to speak. In other words, you're tired of being alone and you want to get out and have some fun.

And, you do. That's what this day shows you: you still have the magic, Libra. You can still be the life of the party if that's what you so choose. The lonely days are over, so have fun. Have a ball!

3. Sagittarius

While keeping to yourself is just part of who you are, Sagittarius, sometimes you'd rather lose yourself in a crowd of friendly faces, just to see what would happen. It's a good way to shake off any loneliness, and you'll find that this works best for you on September 9.

During Moon trine Venus, this favorable and positive transit helps you to see that it's not going to hurt you to be a little more social. You don't have to keep up the hermit routine forever, even though it does make you feel a little cool.

Still, this transit has you wanting to share, and as soon as you reach out, you'll be met with zero resistance. People want you around, Sagittarius. Go out there and play! Let the sun shine in on that lonely room. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.