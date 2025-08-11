4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On August 12

Four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck on August 12, 2025. Sometimes you get what you want because you didn't get what you thought you needed. This is the motto to adapt, since on Tuesday, luck will feel like a wrecking ball first before it creates abundance. Jupiter will partner with Venus, the planet of love and money, in the zodiac sign of Cancer. And anything in Cancer often comes by way of tears.

Advertisement

Since Jupiter is about expansion and growth, some astrological signs may feel pushed into situations that they didn't want to be in, only to realize that it was fate, destiny, and the hand of the universe invoking powerful magic. Bad luck becomes the key to future happiness that's real, lucky and abundant. This magic makes life easier, more secure, and better than their wildest dreams. Let's explore what this means for four zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 12.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On August 12, 2025, you will experience something so deeply personal that you will wonder what is happening in your life. With Jupiter in your zodiac sign all year, you will need to make room for the massive amount of abundance you can experience from now through mid-summer 2026. Jupiter won't be back after then for nearly 12 years.

During this season of life, you also receive the fortunate benefit of Venus in your sign, which means the powerful abundance and luck you attract involve money, property, love, and beauty. All of this is in store for you, but again, you'll need to make room for it.

Making room can mean that you'll see what you've outgrown and need to release. Those things may be versions of situations or people you've loved. Yet, this change in perspective will help you experience something better than you could ever have dreamed.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you are about to attract powerful abundance and luck into your life on August 12, but it's not going to be something people can necessarily see. The realm of secrets is where Jupiter and Venus meet, and this opens the doors to hidden realms. You may be included in someone's inheritance or will and not discover it until later in life. Your partner, boss or someone with whom you share a life could come into some resource or money, and they decide to share it with you without any need to repay them for their generosity.

Jupiter rules you, and when it's in Cancer, it's very powerful, almost too much so for a person to comprehend. Jupiter with Venus is an outpouring of positive energy that could last for decades. This Tuesday is a powerful day for good fortune and you don't have to do anything extra to attract it! Just continue to be a good person and Karma will serve you well.

Advertisement

Remember this from your horoscope for today, Sagittarius. As a Sagittarius, you're born with a unique fate and destiny. There are times when both arrive because you were born to experience a special life-defining moment. That moment can define you, and it also can help you to do what you love to do — live an authentic, honest and genuine life full of wild adventure and fun.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you hit the jackpot on August 12 and attract powerful abundance and luck through the healing capacity of love. You may not have thought you'd ever find true love in your life, but on Tuesday, you might. You can't quantify or define how true love comes to you. It can take a variety of forms and reveal itself during different experiences.

In part, that's the beauty of Venus activating your partnership house. You realize that you're not alone and how many people love you. But, in addition to that knowledge, Jupiter empowers Venus, showing you that people not only care, but they want to help you when you have needs.

On Tuesday, the ticket to your success comes when you open up and share transparently what's on your heart. You can attract powerful abundance when you reveal what's going on with you. You get lucky when people feel compassion for your life story and want to see you succeed. Knowing you make it in the world means that others will too, because you are a giver who does for others what has been done for you.

Advertisement

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you attract powerful luck and abundance on Tuesday in the area of money and personal wealth. Even if you haven't been able to invest as you'd like yet, you will find that there are things you can do starting today that will help grow your portfolio soundly.

Jupiter and Venus in your house of money help you to earn big from quick decisions and perhaps getting rid of some clutter. You may discover that you have a lot of items you no longer want to keep, and you can sell them online. You may also find that certain things you own appreciate, giving you a personal financial boost overall.

Advertisement

Your horoscope on August 12 reveals how today can be a significant time for you on a momentary level, Gemini. Starting today, evaluate what you have and how it empowers you. Don't focus so much on the world at large until you have thoroughly taken stock of and inventoried your personal life first.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.