Loneliness Finally Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 6, 2025

On August 6, 2025, loneliness finally ends for three zodiac signs during the transit Moon opposite Venus. On this day, we recognize what we've done to isolate ourselves. While that's not an easy thing to admit, August 6 presents us with the right transit to make it go smoothly.

Three zodiac signs in particular have a chance to get out of a funk that's damaging our confidence. We are tired of it, and we want no more of this lonely, isolated feeling. Maybe at first we blamed others, but now, the tides have turned, and we are taking responsibility.

Loneliness ends as of this day, August 6. With the transit of the Moon opposite Venus proving that love always wins, we toss aside those old grudges and get on with our lives. Nice going, zodiac signs!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Because you are an exceptionally strong character, you like to fool yourself into thinking that you don't need anyone. Unfortunately, that more than likely led you to the lonely place you find yourself in right now.

On August 6, during the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, you will see that it's not so bad to have a friend around, and it's even less taxing to know that this friend will help you out when you need it. Asking for help goes against the grain for you, but the truth is that you want a friend.

And, as it goes, once you admit it, it becomes real. You are lonely and you admit it, boom, it's done. Now, the floodgates open up, and this is where you let love in, Aries.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You have so many great ideas that you often end up stuck inside your head, not knowing how to translate them into reality. Because of this, Gemini, you end up with a case of the blues.

You want friends, and you've always had them, but sometimes you feel aggravated with your pals and end up holing off somewhere by yourself to avoid any further contact.

On August 6, you will experience the power of the Moon opposite Venus, which allows you to forgive the people in your life who you believe have either hurt you or simply annoyed you. You don't want to do this alone, and you don't have to, Gemini.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

August 6 brings you the idea that even though you love doing it all on your own, sometimes you really do need a friend to join in on the fun. Hey, you're great in crowds, and you can definitely command an audience, but that's not what's going on personally, and it shows.

You want what we all want: love. You've spent a long, lonely time separating yourself from the rest, just so you can feel special. Yet, all you've ended up with is loneliness. That's no fun!

Venus moves you during this day and shows you that nothing will dull your light. In fact, having people around you who love you will only make you shine brighter. Trust in this. You lose nothing by sharing, Leo. Enjoy your life!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.