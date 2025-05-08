5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On May 9, 2025

We are in a great position on May 9, 2025. Venus rules the Moon and Sun today, which means five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes. The Moon and all its lunar phases can impact our emotional energy by making us sad or feeling a little anxious. We are building toward the full moon next week. Yet, despite this tension, we feel emotionally regulated.

We have a beautiful window of opportunity to work on our relationships and strengthen them. With the Sun in Taurus, we are steadfast and committed. We want to do the work that generates results. We can see things clearly during a Libra Moon. We are steadier. It's much easier to detach from intense feelings, and we can positively channel our energy toward productivity.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on May 9, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, when the Moon is in Libra, you feel it most in your relationships. Today can be one of the best days you've had all week because you get something you want more than anything: love. Today, you're more prepared and receptive to the fruits of love that come from self-sacrifice.

Your emotions are balanced when the Moon is in Libra. In romance and partnership, the Libra Moon helps you put others ahead of yourself. You focus on collaboration and avoid impulsivity, an inherent part of your zodiac DNA.

Today, a meaningful relationship grows stronger and evolves. Practice open communication; even if it's not your favorite thing to do, be willing to compromise. Today, tap into your potential. With Libra as your sister sign, it won't be as hard to do as you might think.

You can foster stronger relationships with clarity and resolution. Be patient. Show up in a way you've not done before, then watch how the best part of your day unfolds. Total win!

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are such an emotional zodiac sign. When the Moon is in Libra, your fourth house of home and family, it feels like home. This is what you live for: people and making others feel safe.

Today, you can think clearly and find space in your day to process emotions and sort through your complex thoughts. Libra rules harmony, and you love this time of the month. When you're OK, everything else flows. Life at home is easier to manage. People get along better.

You're happy, and that fills your heart with hope. It's nice when people are more diplomatic. It reduces stress and makes listening easier when involved in tough talks with family or bosses at work. Today, your nervous system feels regulated. Rather than react to things, you direct your path.

When it comes to peacemaking, you show why Cancer rules the home. You do it naturally, and you do it well.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, today's Libra Moon will be like a feather in your cap. It's the sound of money coming into your bank account. You are focused on financial winds. This happens for you once a month for a few days, and today's highlight on economics is timely.

What makes today so great for you is that you can focus on what will balance your checkbook and provide comfort and beauty. What good is life if you can't enjoy it? Today, you've got your eyes on the prize.

Take a step back and consider the bigger picture without sacrificing personal wants. Go shopping. Get something you want or need. Put it on layaway if you have to. Regarding your relationships, since Libra rules partnerships, you're a team player who focuses on the team and mutuality. The better you work with others, the stronger your economic position.

So, be fair when speaking and set the right tone in all conversations, from love to business. You know how to work with others, and people love to work with you.

Advertisement

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

You're on fire today, Libra! The Moon in your zodiac sign allows you to connect deeply with your needs and wants. The Moon sends a direct beam of light to Venus in Aries, which means you're quick to love and even faster to forgive flaws. You can take the lead in your relationships, from platonic to romantic.

Use today to enhance your relationships. Business partners can help you figure out how to solve problems that equal more money. Clients can give you referrals to warm or hot leads. Your colleagues are amicable. Your love life is going to go in the direction you want.

You're driven today, and you are naturally fair and cooperative. When you speak, people listen to your ideas. Collaboration is key right now. If you're negotiating a deal or seeking support, this is a favorable time to get others on your side.

Isn't it great when you can be assertive, but it doesn't come across as overbearing? Nope. You're presented as confident! Music to your ears. Today's going to be great!

Advertisement

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You can be a hard hat, Capricorn, so when the Moon is in Libra, it puts life into perspective for you. You get along well with others because you see the big picture. You're naturally curious, and during a Libra Moon, this trait heightens.

Libra activates your social network and friendship sector. You love making new friends, even since you were younger. As an adult, networking has proven to you that you never know who knows what or whom. So, when you get along well with others, as you do during a Libra Moon, you also get along well with authority figures. This friendship ideology makes good business sense, and you support it. If you're focused on winning and making today great, it's all in the stars.

Today, you can and will expand your social network and foster a supportive community, especially since you're the zodiac sign that rules work, lucky you. The universe supports you. Isn't that a great feeling?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.