3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Incredibly Healing New Era On May 30, 2025

On May 30, 2025, three zodiac signs enter an incredibly healing new era during Moon trine Neptune. In astrology, this is one of the most romantic and intuitive transits — dreamy, yes, but also deeply healing. For Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces, something sweet and significant begins to stir.

There’s no need to force connection during this time because it finds us; in fact, it seeks us out. We may not think we're on love's radar, but we are, and this day shows us just how true that is. And it feels like home. While there's a good chance the love is, indeed, romantic, it may also show us that it isn't restricted to romantic love. That puts us in a very good place, and that homey feeling we'll receive feels just right. This transit reminds us that love still exists in our lives. Congrats to these three zodiac signs entering an era of healing starting on Friday.

1. Virgo

Your practical mind doesn’t always trust or accept the subtle signals, Virgo, yet on May 30, something ethereal reaches through. You may feel an emotional pull toward someone, or suddenly understand how loved you really are.

You’ve been so focused on keeping things tidy, as in responsibilities, boundaries, goals, etc. You might not notice how love has managed to work itself into your life. But it’s there in someone’s eyes when they look at you.

Let yourself receive it, Virgo, you know you love it. This doesn’t have to be some kind of puzzle you need to solve. Sometimes it’s just the answer you didn’t know you were waiting for. It's here and now, enjoy it.

2. Scorpio

Your walls are high for a reason, Scorpio, but the Moon trine Neptune makes you feel softer, or maybe more vulnerable. It's a good thing, too, and you won't be fighting it this time.

This isn’t vulnerability for its own sake; it’s the kind that feels safe and sacred. And the person you are involved with feels just as safe as you. During Moon trine Neptune, you're no longer questioning love; you're responding to it.

On May 30, you may feel as if you are falling deeper with someone you trust, or perhaps you're feeling open for the first time in a while. That's totally meaningful. Don’t overanalyze the magic, Scorpio. Let that love wash over you.

3. Pisces

You feel this one in your soul, Pisces. Neptune is your ruler, and when it’s trined by the Moon, you’re in your element: soft, soulful, and open-hearted. May 30 offers a kind of emotional resonance that feels like someone finally speaking your language.

Love may arrive as an unexpected heart emoji on your phone or a creative breakthrough that reconnects you to your own heart. You might not know what to do with the feeling at first because it’s vast, but it’s also safe.

Let your heart lead the way this time and trust what it tells you. You don’t need a map for this journey. You just need to trust that what’s unfolding is part of your story, and that it’s a beautiful one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.