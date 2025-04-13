Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On April 14, 2025

On Monday, April 14, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs. Astrologically, we have the Scorpio Moon to show us exactly what we're in for.

The Scorpio Moon is known for connection and bonding. We see this take place during this day, and for some of us, this is exactly what we needed to feel whole again. That intensity of desire, the need to be with others, to connect with them — this is what makes us feel fulfilled and lucky. Because we follow our hearts, we find that luck follows us in return. This is a beautiful day for love and community.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on April 14, 2025:

1. Aries

For the longest time, you've wanted to get out there and have some fun. You are feeling social and you've got plenty of friends to hang out with, and during the Scorpio Moon, you're not sure you can sit inside another minute.

Luck favors you on this day, April 14, because not only is it Aries season, it's also the time of year when you feel at your best. The plan is to reach out to old and new friends, and you will absolutely get to live that out during this day.

There are celebrations to be had, and you feel joyful about it all. There's also a sense of generosity; you and others WANT to share. The Scorpio Moon brings about that sense of intensity. You take your fun very seriously, Aries.

2. Taurus

During the Scorpio Moon, you feel like you finally know what you want to do with your life. While that idea might make you laugh, because you've said something to this effect many times before, April 14 cements it in stone.

You feel charged up and super energetic, and that makes sense as the Scorpio Moon is very much about high levels of energy when it comes to your zodiac sign, Taurus. You'll see that the way is finally clear for you, and now it's time to head out on that road.

Your best bet on this day is to go with it, Taurus. Trust that your instincts are on the ball and that even if you're wrong, so what? Life is for living. You'll go with the good luck and you'll see what happens. You are brave and victorious.

3. Sagittarius

If luck seems to favor you on this day, April 14, then it's due to two things: the Scorpio Moon and the fact that this transit gives you a lot of nerve to get something accomplished. You will look back at this day as the one when you finished something important.

Because of the intensity and devotion that comes along with the Scorpio Moon, you'll know in your heart that while you have strived so hard for this outcome, much of it really boils down to luck favoring you.

And so it goes. You feel good and the universe rewards you with the kind of self-confidence that lets you enjoy what you've worked so hard to achieve. The idea that you don't have to go back and re-do anything makes you jump for joy, literally. Luck and good fortune favor you, and it's obvious on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.