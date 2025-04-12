3 Zodiac Signs Have A Much Happier Life Starting On April 13, 2025

Starting on Sunday, April 13, 2025, three zodiac signs will have a much happier life. Moon square Pluto paves the way for joyful changes and transformations in health and well-being. Astrologically, this transit shows us what we need to do and what we need to avoid to create optimum health.

It's mid-April and we all crave the delights of newness. We are at a time in our lives where all of us welcome change and renewal. It's Spring and we want to have a ball, but to do so, we must be healthy. As they say, "health is wealth, "and isn't that just the truth? For three zodiac signs, this may be a daunting task, but it brings guaranteed fabulous results. We welcome in the season of joy with radiant health and optimism.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Three zodiac signs have a much happier life starting on April 13, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

At first, when we look at a transit like Moon square Pluto, we might see something dark or negative. There's truth in that perception, but for you, Aries, it's getting through the darkness that leads you to the place where you are right now.

You are just now entering a season of great joy. The heavy negativity that hung over you for so long is now completely cleared away.

Moon square Pluto shows you that on April 13, you are finally free to be joyful and happy. This is what you've always wanted, but something always got in the way. Still, you kept your spirit up and here you are now, feeling good and looking good, too!

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

There's that part of you that doesn't want to admit it, just in case you could possibly jinx it, but there's another part of you that doesn't believe in jinxes. So, here we are, on April 13, and what you're experiencing is joy, Gemini. Yes, good old-fashioned joy.

It's here because you have found yourself in the good graces of Moon square Pluto, which acts as a booster for joyous moods and celebrations. While this transit may have us thinking of hard journeys and difficult transformations, in your case, all of that stuff is in the past.

Basically, by April 13, you'll be in such a better place than you were only recently that you'll feel ready to accept joy as a way of life. It's coming, Gemini, in fact, it's already here. This is your great season, so enjoy it all!

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Remember that wall you hit a while back, the one that prevented you from going any further? Well, that's part of the karma that comes along with the transit of Moon square Pluto. That essentially means that the hard times are now officially over for you, Libra.

You got through the darkness and now you are ready, willing, and able to accept into your heart all the joy and happiness it can hold. This is a brilliant season for you, Libra, and you feel all the goodness a person can feel.

So much of it feels as good as it does because of the comparison. The past really took a toll on you, but you made it! You made it through, and Moon square Pluto recognizes your battle. You are a true hero, and it brings you great joy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.