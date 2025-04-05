Love Takes Priority For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 6, 2025

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, love takes priority for three zodiac signs. When the Sun aligns with Jupiter, its entry will be both surprising and welcomed. These zodiac signs are found by love during this time.

We don't often think of ourselves as super vulnerable people who crave love and wish for it in our lives. But that's exactly who we become when the Sun aligns with Jupiter. We have to admit something during this time: we want love, we really, really do. Perhaps we're just in the right place at the right time with the right karma to do the trick because when the Sun aligns with Jupiter, we are in love's trajectory. This works, and will continue to work for these three zodiac signs.

Love takes priority for three zodiac signs on April 6, 2025:

1. Gemini

You're funny because you like to make jokes about your love life, even though inside you're secretly wondering if you even have one. It's OK, you're not that different than most of us in this regard. But the cool thing is you are in line for great love.

It starts on this day, April 6, when the Sun aligns with Jupiter, bringing with it hope and positivity. So, whatever state your romance is in, there's much good news heading your way. You'll see a noticeable upturn in your love life during this day.

This happy little change will enliven you, and you'll feel less alone, less inclined to joke about what may actually have hurt you. No need for that here, as things are about to shift into something really beautiful, love-wise.

2. Sagittarius

The last thing you expect to find on this day, April 6, when the Sun aligns with Jupiter, is love, sweet love. Yet, you won't be able to deny that love is what just knocked on your door.

The good thing about you, Sagittarius, is that you aren't bitter about past experiences with love. While you may not be putting yourself on the line this time around, you won't be able to say no to what's heading your way.

Jupiter and the Sun are basically a gift from the universe that you are to open on this day. As soon as you see what's coming, you might find yourself smiling from ear to ear as love really has found you unarmed, once again, perhaps even ready to let it in. What do you say, Sagittarius?

3. Pisces

When the Sun aligns with Jupiter, it's hard to say no to a good thing. You, Pisces, may just find that a good thing comes to you in the form of love during this day, April 6, 2025. You didn't expect it to come with all the bells and whistles, but ding-dong, here it is.

Love has found you, and you are quite open to this idea. Love is always a good thing in your life, and sure, you've had your moments when heartache ruled and love was "the enemy," but it certainly hasn't felt that way in a while.

In fact, you're ready for love, and love is most definitely ready for you. It's all about being in the right headspace for romance, and that, my dear Pisces, is where you are, right now. When the Sun aligns with Jupiter, you align with love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.