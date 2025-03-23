3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Get Easier After March 24, 2025

Starting on March 24, 2025, life gets easier for three zodiac signs. When the Moon aligns with Mercury on Monday, the positive changes will be swift and powerful.

We've spent a bit of time feeling confused and perhaps even angry. We may have halted what we were doing, just to get a grip on what's happening around us. And then, it hits us: we can change this. We can be the change we want to see in the world.

Gandhi's words have real meaning for us right now, as we step out of passivity and into movement and momentum. The time for stagnation is over. If the improvement is to be drastic, then we had better get to it. Let's hustle.

Three zodiac signs whose lives get easier after March 24, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Making improvements in your life is a daily venture, as you are no stranger to transformation. In fact, it's a thing with you — you need it, it's what brings new life to your everyday experience. When the Moon aligns with Mercury on March 24, you'll see that you're at it once again.

This time the changes are drastic and possibly permanent, but in your mind, what's permanent? Everything is up for change according to how you think of things, Taurus.

The beauty of being you is that you also don't care what others think of you. You used to let others' opinions hurt you, but fortunately, you gave that up, and now, you allow yourself the full bounty of personal improvement.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

When the Moon aligns with Mercury on March 24, you will be very clear with someone in your life that you don't care to hear their opinion on what you're about to do. What you want is support; not questions.

On this day, you don't want to hear doubtful ideas that suggest you are doing something wrong, and you'd be right to shut the noise out. Some things are just not anyone else's business.

During this Mercury transit, you'll find that the best way to get those incredible results is to work quickly and on your own. Drastic improvement only happens when you're in charge, so take the lead and make life better for yourself, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The interesting thing about you, Scorpio, is that the minute you decide you need a drastic change, it has to happen that day, and as fast as possible. While this isn't always realistic, on March 24, the stars align just right.

Utilize the vibe that comes along with the Moon-Mercury transit and you'll see fast results and instant gratification. That's your style, Scorpio; you like it fast and you like it real.

And "real" is what you're going to get during this day, as you aren't here to wait around. You know yourself well, and you know that if you even consider backing out, then you'll back out. You are impulsive and by being so, you're able to create some of the greatest transformations, ever. Go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.