3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On October 18, 2024

On October 18, 2024, three zodiac signs will grapple with the idea of true purpose and whether or not we have only one. This day's astrology provides us with the looking glass of the Saturn Moon alignment, which we will use in our search for purpose.

We will find out that things like purpose are broad and interpretation. At one point in our lives, our purpose may have been to fulfill our role as children or students. We may feel that being a parent is our true purpose or that being a creative individual is what does the trick in that department.

Advertisement

We are told to find out what this purpose is, yet when we boil it all down, the only real purpose we can think of is the one we all share, as it makes the most sense. So, the three zodiac signs that stumble upon their true purpose are Cancer, Virgo and Aquarius. They are the ones who agree that the only 'real' purpose in life is to live.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on October 18, 2024:

1. Cancer

Adrian Mag, Trendify | Canva

Advertisement

You, Cancer, like to know what everything in your life means, as this gives you a sense of 'what's going on.' You aren't exactly a control freak, but you certainly don't protest knowing which compartment each 'thing' of your life fits into.

You have discussed purpose and meaning, and when this topic comes up between friends, you all tend to go off into your little worlds, as if the concept of 'true purpose' is the most convoluted and complicated topic of all time.

What you'll come up with after much deliberation on this concept is that you don't know your purpose and that if you do have one, it's something that changes fairly often. Because of the Saturn-Moon alignment, you know that certain things are fluid, and your habits help you to find your true purpose, but they fluctuate yearly.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Adrian Mag, Trendify | Canva

Because you are a very strong-willed person, Virgo, you tend to take on callings, and you also tend to call them your purpose. You aren't sure what your true purpose is, but you claim certain ways of being and daily habits as your own.

You aren't quite sure if what you fight for in this life is your true purpose, but you certainly like to stand up and fight for whatever you believe in. So, if your true purpose is to fight, that's what it is. That's subject to change, however, and you know it.

Advertisement

You aren't all interested in searching the world for a loftier purpose than the one you've been following. You'll be content to think of yourself as a fighter, a do-gooder and a hero. Hey, someone has to say it. It might as well be you.

3. Aquarius

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Advertisement

What makes Friday so exceptional for you, Aquarius, is that you've always asked yourself your true purpose, and it's only now that you realize why you're here and what you're supposed to be doing. During the Saturn-Moon alignment, you'll know, by process of elimination, what you're NOT supposed to be doing, that's for sure.

By understanding that certain things are now knocked off the list of 'true purpose' items, you are left with other things that really seem to fit the bill. This is so highly personal to you, Aquarius, that you don't want to share this revelation with others just yet.

And that's where everything changes for you because on this day, you will make the move to share what you believe is your true purpose with a friend or family member, and as soon as you say it 'out loud,' you will cement your fate by making it 'real.' This is most like you affirming: "I think, therefore I am."

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.