3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Find True Love On October 16, 2024

On October 16, three zodiac signs are likely to find true love, and while that may sound farfetched, there's always the possibility that dreams as lofty as 'true love' can happen for us. We are in anticipation during the Moon in Aries; something great is about to happen, and our horoscopes support this belief.

If someone told you that you were destined to find your true love, there's a good chance you'd snicker and perhaps immediately adopt an attitude of doubt. What makes Wednesday all the more fun is that if you are an Aries, Gemini or Sagittarius zodiac sign, you could find yourself pretty surprised by what could happen.

This Moon tells us to set aside our jaded beliefs and stop being afraid of getting close to someone. We go with the flow. We need to release our skepticism about love and allow in the miracles that can and will happen. We are up for true love, so why fight it?

Three zodiac signs find true love on October 16, 2024:

1. Aries

You are automatically in the game whenever there's a Moon in Aries. You might not think this day comes with the promise to find new love, or true love, to be exact, but hey, miracles do happen, and if anyone believes in miracles, it's you, Aries.

You may experience a new point of view that doesn't have the slightest bit of doubt. Your tendency to be jaded will be pushed to the side as you mentally prepare for something new and marvelous. It does seem that there is someone in your life right now and that this person could indeed become...your true love.

Nice to know, but nicer to act upon, so you may have to incorporate all of that Moon in Aries power to get yourself to the place where you truly believe what's going on. And, what's going on is that you are being placed in the right position for true love to occur in your life. Not a bad deal, eh?

2. Gemini

True love? You? Ha! Well, that's what you might say at first, until, of course, you find your heart beating out of your chest when you lay eyes upon that one person who tugs at your emotions. You will be face to face with your steadfast love; now it's up to you, believe it or not.

Because of the Moon, you'll see the whole experience as something that is only in its beginning phase, and honestly, that's what makes it so exciting. While you usually turn your head from the idea of 'true' love, this time, you will accept it and give it time to develop, too.

So, as we all know, there's nothing quite as delicious as falling in love and feeling in our hearts that the love we've just found has tons of potential. That's how the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries reveals your true love to you, Gemini, slowly, but surely.

3. Sagittarius

If you go back a bit, you'll remember that once upon a time, you were the most romantic person you knew. Over time, you started to become a little more skeptical and jaded about love. Sure, you've been hurt, and you withdrew from loving relationships — that is, until now.

On October 16, you've got the Moon on your side, and what it shows you is that you're not out of the game, Sagittarius. You've spent enough time 'on the outside' to satisfy your need to think you won't find true love and that it can never happen for you, and now, that thinking is done. Over.

Something, or someone, appears to rock your world and completely change your attitude towards love. Your attitude is now one of acceptance and curiosity; you want this true love to happen, and you will allow it to happen. It's true, it's real, and it's all yours, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.