Get ready for a rollercoaster of cosmic energy on July 23, 2024, bringing financial abundance to two zodiac signs.

The day kicks off with a thrilling Sun-Pluto opposition, setting the stage for some serious personal upgrades. This celestial shake-up is like hitting the refresh button on your life — it's time to ditch the old and embrace a bold new you. This cosmic jolt encourages us to shed what’s no longer working, tap into our inner strength, and pave the way for powerful self-growth and empowerment. Today is all about revitalizing your personal power and stepping into your true potential.

As the day progresses, things might get a little wacky with the Moon’s square to Uranus. Expect the unexpected and keep your cool — flexibility is the name of the game! Luckily, the Moon’s aspect to Lilith and the Sun’s positive aspect to the Moon will be your cosmic wingmen today, helping to boost your intuition and emotional resilience so that you’ll be able to handle any of the surprising twists and turns coming your way today.

2 zodiac signs experience financial abundance starting on July 23, 2024

1. Virgo

Ale-ks and Darunwan.K / Canva

Hey Virgos! Get ready for a day of planting seeds that will lead to magical transformations. All the hard work you put in today is setting the stage for a bountiful harvest tomorrow.

To kick off your day bright and early this morning, the Sun's opposition to Pluto is the universe’s way of saying, “It’s time to revamp your life!” You might feel a cosmic push nudging you to rethink your finances and shared resources. With your sharp mind and practical approach, you’re usually pretty good at makin' and savin' the dough. However, right now, you might be itching to elevate your financial game and achieve even greater success.

Don’t be afraid to get creative with your financial strategies, too. With an Aquarius sixth house (of work and wealth), we know you can think outside the box when considering new income or investment opportunities. Today might be a great day for exploring new side hustles or even ways to reduce your expenses without compromising your quality of life. Your natural ability to plan, organize and be thrifty will be your greatest asset as you navigate these changes.

Remember, Virgo, this isn’t just about money — it’s about taking the time to align your financial practices with your deeper values and long-term goals. As the meticulous Virgo you are, you’re no stranger to patiently waiting to bear the fruits of your labor when it comes to building your empire. You know that Rome wasn’t built in a day, and your patience and persistence in this moment will pay off.

Whether its color-coding your budget or making a bulletproof plan, your methodical approach is second to none. So go ahead and harness that famous Virgo precision — today’s cosmic vibes are giving you the green light to fine-tune your finances. The transformations you initiate today can have a profound impact on your overall well-being and sense of security.

As the mutable earth sign you are, trust in your ability to make decisions and embrace the necessary changes that will lead to financial abundance.

2. Leo

Ale-ks and Darunwan.K / Canva

Leo, today is your day to dazzle and conquer! With the Sun shining bright and drawing fists with Pluto, expect transformative energy for a career change that will usher in monumental metamorphoses.

Pluto invites us to delve into the depths of transformation, as the planet itself rules hidden truths and significant life-altering changes. Perhaps you recently decided to switch careers because you want more control over your time and money. This powerful Sun-Pluto opposition is perfect for making bold moves that will push you into your next big career shift and finally usher in the significant financial abundance your regal fancy pants has always sought for.

On the flip side, the Moon's square to Uranus might throw a wrench in your communication or daily routine. But don’t sweat it — use this curveball as a chance to clear the air and discover fresh ways to connect with your loved ones. This square, combined with the Moon's aspect to Lilith, encourages you to make quick changes and communicate less with a loud roar and more like a soft purr when it comes to chattin' with family. This aspect is like a cosmic whisper guiding you to implement positive changes necessary for a more abundant home life.

So, shine bright like the star that you are, and charge after everything you deserve, Leo. The stars are aligned to bring abundance into your life in many ways.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.