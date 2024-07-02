How Neptune Retrograde Affects The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 3, 2024

As Neptune stations retrograde in Pisces, love horoscopes for July 3, 2024, show you can’t help but see the truth. Your only job, no matter how shocking or glaring it might be, is not to look away.

Love itself provides a filter for relationships. While you should think the best of your partner and connection, love does come with a warning label as you are encouraged to see what is real versus what you imagine or fantasize will occur. By embracing the truth, you allow yourself to have greater confidence and release any fantasy-ship, which describes those connections that often are entirely in your own head.

Instead, hold space for yourself to see the reality of your relationship, or even your choices, so that you can feel confident the connection you are building is genuinely real.

Each zodiac sign’s love horoscope for July 3, 2024, at the start of Neptune retrograde:

Aries

Try to understand that it’s not just love that creates that filter, but your wounds too, Aries. As much as you are feeling confidence in this connection and know that it’s what you want, doesn’t mean that you are still seeing it clearly. Try to spend some time checking in with yourself to see how the wounds or even baggage you carry are negatively impacting your connection so that you can move forward with truth as your best self.

Taurus

You might receive a bit of unwanted gossip from a friend today, Taurus. As much as you may try to dismiss it at first, there will be something within it that just resonates as true. Try to not let fear of change dictate what you do in this moment, after all, you’ve had your own hunches about what has been going on. Instead, investigate this piece of information the best you can, and then bring it to your partner to see how they react. And remember, defensiveness is also often an admission.

Gemini

It may feel like your world has turned upside down, Gemini. What you thought was real, just isn’t, and you feel like you’re floundering on how to feel grounded with this new truth. The reality is, this has been the case all along, and just because you tried to convince yourself otherwise doesn’t mean it was true. If you really want to save your relationship, it’s time you approached it as transparently as possible, and be forthright about what you want. No more, just seeing where this connection goes.

Cancer

There are always those reality check-ins on your journey to create something new, Cancer. It doesn’t mean that it’s a setback, or even that you’re on the wrong path. But you do need to make sure that you are seeing matters clearly. You may run into an unexpected obstacle today, but rather than let it crush your dreams, try to see what it is revealing to you. And remember, you don’t have to figure this out all alone, lean on your partner for help.

Leo

It can be hard when you thought you were building this profound deep connection, Leo, only to see that the other person may not have had the most honest intentions. Remember that you are not responsible for another’s motives or even choices – but only yours. So, now that you are seeing the truth, what do you want to do about it? Make sure you’re not letting yourself be manipulated or gaslit today, and instead are trusting your own instincts about what to do with this new information.

Virgo

You can do everything right, Virgo, but it doesn’t mean that love will go according to plan. That’s because a relationship will always carry two variables: yourself and your partner. While you can ensure you are on track with planning, and showing up as your best self, you actually have no control over the choices your partner makes. Try to lean into where it feels like you have a lack of control and create space for your partner to show you who they really are.

Libra

On your journey to prioritize yourself and instill healthy boundaries, Libra, there are always divine tests. You may have felt fairly positive about how you’ve been conducting yourself, but with this recent development, you’re wondering now if you’ve actually still been continuing some old patterns. Be gentle with yourself, and remember, you get to decide not only how you’re treated, but also what kind of relationship you will accept.

Scorpio

It’s time to become a bit ruthless, Scorpio. To focus on yourself with such conviction, you actually wonder if you’re being selfish. For someone that has put the feelings and well-being of others ahead of their own for as long as you have, putting yourself first will feel selfish, at least in the beginning. But the love, the commitment, the life and even the happiness you want is all riding on it. If someone isn’t adding to that, then it’s time to cut them out.

Sagittarius

Everything may have felt like it was ticking alone nicely, Sagittarius. But if certain decisions were being done behind the scenes – then you can also expect that eventually they would come to light. Whether this is your actions or your partners, there seems to be an epiphany moment today that allows you to see the truth of the situation. Don’t try to avoid or even run away from what you’re meant to see, after all, it’s the only want to get what it is you actually want.

Capricorn

To continue to build the relationship and life of your dreams, you need to be hopeful, Capricorn. But, when it seems that hope is now lost, then it can feel challenging to be very positive about anything. You may be struggling to feel like you’re on the right path, or even that everything will turn out as you had thought it would. This is only a moment though to see what you’re really made of, and if you can step up to the plate and have faith that as long as you keep doing your best – you know in your heart that is what you will receive.

Aquarius

It might serve you to reflect on what it is you need from your partner to feel genuinely valued, dear Aquarius. While feeling valued can include acceptance, encouragement, and being included in future plans, it may be that you need something specific from your partner to feel more confident in this connection. Try to figure out what you need before unleashing on your partner, as you may be feeling more frustrated than usual at this time.

Pisces

As the romantic of the zodiac, dear Pisces, it’s hard to see that love is more than just a dream. It does take action, responsibility, and commitment – even for those relationships that are destined to be. Don’t be disheartened if it seems that you realize you need to do more in your connection or take the initiative more frequently. You haven’t wanted to overstep any boundaries, but you also need to be clear about your intentions and feelings with your partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.