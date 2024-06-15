One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs On June 16

Sunday's collective tarot card is 'The Moon.' The Moon represents hidden truths, illusions, and what we choose not to see due to denial or fear. On Sunday, we are being warned by the tarot to avoid overidealizing others or situations. We may think that a problem is less than it is or that a person is more trustworthy than they truly are. The Moon tarot card is ruled by Pisces and Neptune, and these energies urge us to be careful when listening to our intuition. The advice for us all is to match our intuition with data and to search for facts.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You're ready for love, Aries. If you're already in a committed relationship or looking for someone special to dote on, this tarot card indicates a romantic experience that's fulfilling and filled with purpose. The King symbolizes your internal growth; you've matured and learned about who you are and what you desire. The Cups is your emotional energy — you're ready to give yourself to another without holding back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Wave goodbye to the past, Taurus. You are ready to set sail on a new adventure. Leaving old patterns is not easy; healing is yet to be done, but the journey must begin, and you're mentally prepared to embark on this path. With the life lessons before you, you will feel more prepared than you have ever felt to hit the reset button. This is a journey you have to go on your own. No one can do it for you, and there are no skipping steps. The future looks bright and filled with promise; let the hope of tomorrow motivate you today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The pain of a past love may still be lingering in your mind occasionally. It was not easy to heal from a painful breakup, yet you wonder what despite moving on. It's not enough to say that you've loved and lost. The Three of Swords, in reverse, urges you to let go. See how a disappointing part of your romantic history deepens your commitment to not repeating past mistakes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You can tell when someone has allowed their power and influence to reach their head. So, if you have to work with a boss or co-worker who becomes slightly more arrogant, try not to let it get under your skin. Their actions or rudeness isn't a reflection of who you are but an inability to balance authority with supportiveness. Now may not be the best time to bring this problem to their attention; however, be observant to know when the timing is perfect.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Being curious is great, but you have to watch out for distractions. They can be so hard to resist. You see a new opportunity, and it shines brighter than what you are doing now, and the next thing you know, you're off to explore it. While that can be fun, chasing experiences can cause you to lose precious time. Focus on one task at a time until completion. Then, have your fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have a soft-hearted nature when it comes to protecting society's underdogs. This Seven of Swords reveals your strongest traits used for good to bring safety and security to a person in need. If you have a friend or loved one who is struggling, and you feel like offering a hand, feel free to give advice, offer support or do what makes the most sense to help.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The money you need will roll in when you need it. The universe is in the business of helping those who help themselves. You may feel like you need to do things in advance or be overly prepared; however, timing is not always everything. There are lessons to learn and experiences to grow your character. Everything truly does happen for a reason, so as you work to overcome a financial challenge, watch how opportunities come to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Build the body you desire. You can't put a price on good health. You want to feel like your body supports you (not working against you). It will, but your choices matter, even your micro decisions. You can start small and tweak little things you know can be done better to optimize your overall wellness. Just remember it's the little actions you take each day that add up to big personal wins.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

It's your turn to shine. You have experienced the lowest of lows in life, and while you're comfortable now and in a better place than before, you want to continue climbing to the top of success mountain. It's doable, Sagittarius. You have to stay persistent, courageous and full of grit. No matter how long it takes, remain truthful to your dreams.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Not everyone sees things as they are meant to be seen. Some people go their entire lives not knowing they are wrong. You may spot the error in their thinking, but it's not your job to change them. Your job is to love people where they are and lovingly encourage change by living your best life. Eventually, they will see through your example.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You're a lover, not a fighter. You know when to fight for what is yours and when you need to protect someone. However, your life's purpose is to live it well and do things that bring peace and wholeness around you. This means you will need to choose peace over an argument. It can be difficult not to react, but once you see how impactful your actions can be, you'll feel driven and motivated to continue.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Congratulations on being so blessed in life. You have tremendous support available to you through family, friends, and co-workers. You can tell how much you are valued and appreciated each day. There's no better emotion than to know you are loved — and you are!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.