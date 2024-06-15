3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On June 16, 2024

June 16, 2024, comes to us like no other day for reasons we might not expect. So much of the outcome of this day relies on the idea that we've got this super powerful and positive astrological event taking place: the Sun trine the Moon. Sunday brings us freedom from self-doubt and the power to find ourselves true happiness.

Now, that may sound like a mouthful, for sure, but since when have we been shy about receiving good news? Here, we have a planetary lineup that nudges at three particular zodiac signs and begs us to pay attention. We may think this is a day of rest, but what we aren't expecting is that the 'rest' we will get comes to us in the form of resting our hearts from the anxiety we once felt.

When we doubt ourselves, we become anti-productive. We remain stagnant and sedentary...we don't move because we don't understand that the unknown has just as much chance for positive energy as it does for negative. We sometimes kid ourselves into believing we are not entitled to happiness or a loving future. Yet, it's all here for us right now if we let go of the doubt. Sun trine Moon sways open that door to the new positive era for three zodiac signs on June 16, 2024.

On June 16, 2024, these three zodiac signs find true happiness because they overcome self-doubt.

1. Taurus

You like to convince yourself that you have it all together because, in truth, that's the image you want to show yourself. You figure you can 'fake it 'til you make it,' and that often works out for you. Still, there's that nagging doubt you've never really let go of, and in reality, you're just dying to get rid of it. On June 16, you'll get your chance, Taurus.

You are completely open to the positive energy source of the Sun trine Moon and are tired of letting your self-doubt get in the way of your immensely beautiful dreams. You envision only the greatest for yourself, and it's about time you start believing in the idea that you can and will create magic. This transit ignites you, Taurus, and puts you in the driver's seat regarding creative manifestation.

Sunday is the day when you realize that you are much more powerful than you think, and that's saying a lot because you already acknowledge yourself as a superpower of sorts. This isn't a delusion of grandeur. It's you feeling confident and knowing what you are capable of. Sun trine Moon enables you to see the truth of who you really are, and it's good, Taurus ... oh, it's even better than good. It's great.

2. Leo

It's hard for you to think that you aren't as confident as you'd like to portray yourself as, but in truth, you're just a human being, and having self-doubt is just one of those things. We all deal with it here and there. On Sunday, you'll discover that the doubts you harbored are doing you no good and that if happiness is what you really want, then it's up to you to stop doubting yourself and give in to self-belief.

What you've got going for you on Sunday, June 16, is the transit of Sun trine Moon, which is basically a hit of pure, powerful, positive energy. If you can harness this — as you will definitely be able to — then you'll find that you have wasted far too much time doubting yourself for things you are fully capable of doing. The time has come to say goodbye to this wasted emotion. It's time to believe in YOU, Leo.

So, it shall be, and you know it. You never thought you'd wallow in self-pity, as that is so totally unlike you. So when the Sun trine Moon comes around, all you feel is stoked! You want this. You crave happiness and are no longer content with staying in your way. The days of self-doubt are over; you are not looking back. This is the beginning of a new way for you, Leo, and all that can result from such action is happiness.

3. Sagittarius

When you get on a creative kick, as you often do, you tend to back away from your instincts to please the voices in your head. These 'voices' come from your projected doubts about what you believe others will think of you, should you follow those instincts all the way. You naturally believe you'll be rejected for your bold style, so tempering it makes you feel unhappy and repressed.

On Sunday, however, things change because they have to, Sagittarius. You will feel the brazen energy that comes with this day's transit, Sun trine Moon, and you will regain your confidence and throw self-doubt to the wind. It has really cramped your style. If you are to be happy with yourself as a creative person, then you must follow the beat of your drum, and June 16 has you doing just that.

So, no more listening to the voices that do not exist. Self-doubt only cripples you and keeps you back. This life of yours is not unique and special, but it's here for you to live to its fullest. During the Sun trine Moon, you come to face that, and it feels good. From here on in, you refuse to dumb yourself down for a projected rejection that never really takes place anyway. Be yourself, be brave, strong, creative, and filled with confidence because you are just as excellent as you think you are. For real!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.