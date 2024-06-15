Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 16, 2024

Three zodiac signs get to feel good again about life, love, and how they wish to proceed on Sunday, June 16. It would be pretty hard to argue the astrology here; we've got this blissed-out transit, Venus square Neptune, and it has basically one purpose: to end our loneliness. We will finally be relieved of this unnerving state, and we will totally say 'yes' to saying' bye-bye.'

Bye-bye, loneliness, you played your part, and now it's time for you to go. We often think that it will last forever when we feel lonely, but Sunday's Venus square Neptune transit shows us that loneliness is just a temporary thing and that what's left for three zodiac signs is a lot of living.

So, we go out there and get some. Life is for living, and loneliness is a brief but powerful glitch in our experience. By the end of this day, we will thank our loneliness for being there at the right time in the right place because had we not felt so lonely at one point, we wouldn't get to experience the bliss of letting go of that lonely, dark feeling. Thanks, Venus square Neptune!

The feelings of loneliness are sure to end for three zodiac signs starting June 16, 2024

1. Gemini

You've come to that place where you are ready to take responsibility for what holds you back. Being that you've spent an absurd amount of time feeling things that you don't necessarily have to feel, you may come to see that during the transit of Venus square Neptune, which happens to come around June 16, 2024, you will be ready to kiss that desperate feeling of loneliness good-bye.

Yes, loneliness. Gemini, you have taken on way too much of it, and you have come to really and truly understand that you don't need to be the poster person for the word. There's a world out there filled with potential. People love you, and you are most definitely not alone. Let yourself be loved, Gemini. Open to the gracious power of the universe and let that love wash over you.

Venus square Neptune is here to show that you deserve to treat yourself well. You deserve a healthy mind to go with a healthy body, and you are your best friend on some level. In this way, you are never alone, and if you start to see this as a positive factor in your life, your loneliness will evaporate into thin air. Trust the universe on this one, and let love into your life, Gemini. It's all there for you.

2. Libra

The trick to Venus square Neptune is that this is a transit that helps us get out of our funky places if, indeed, we're feeling lonely or struggling with something all alone. The Neptune aspect of this transit is what has us thinking too hard, but it's also the very power behind revelation. We may think we're stuck, but we're just about to make a breakthrough, and for you, Libra, that breakthrough comes on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Yes, you've felt deep loneliness in your time, but you've also stood in the way of the kindness and love that is apparently all around you. Hey, sometimes we humans have to take our time getting around to what's best for us as if we need those dark lessons to learn as much as we can from them. You are a learner and a quick study, too, which is why you can release that lonely feeling now.

Perhaps you have been scared to let the love of others in, and you got used to being alone, and it's caused in you a great need to break out of this feeling. Libra, listen to your heart on this one; the desire to set yourself free is one you should go with. Let the love in and release yourself from the loneliness you've been enduring, as there is no longer a need for it. You have learned the necessary lessons.

3. Scorpio

We all go through a time when we feel we need to protect ourselves emotionally. You've seen this kind of defensive stance take place in your own life, Scorpio, and on Sunday, June 16, 2024, you may find that you've done enough time in the world of self-protection and that it might be time to let yourself out there once again.

Love is a risky thing, but what is life worth without the experience of it? With this kind of thinking and the help of Venus square Neptune, you will take that leap and end your solitude and loneliness. Love is worth it. Life is worth it, and you feel as though you want to give yourselves another go at it all. You don't wish for this loneliness, and so it's gone. You are giving it up this Sunday.

Your join-de-vivre returns the split second you realize that you still have what it takes and that nothing has been lost. You needed this lonely phase, but it was never meant to last. Knowing that you can move on now brings new life to your existence, and with that new life comes the feeling of joy, bliss, and hope. You are free to hope and dream once again, and it's all because you trusted in your gut feeling. Good for you, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.