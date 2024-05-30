With the help of Mercury conjunct Uranus on May 31, three zodiac signs will confess their love to someone special. We'll not only feel great about ourselves after having the nerve to commit such an act of bravery, we'll also get to see the reaction of the person we confess to. Mercury conjunct Uranus supports positivity and acceptance, so there's a very great chance that the one we love will accept our love and show us that they feel the same.

Advertisement

3 zodiac signs have major breakthroughs in their relationships on May 31, 2024

1. Aries

It's not as if this comes easy to you, but you feel as though you've put in enough thought. May 31 provides all sorts of cosmic doorways to confessing your love, and once you let your person know how you feel, you'll get to see their response. Thankfully, you've got Mercury conjunct Uranus on your side, helping them see just how special your confession really is, as they know it hasn't been easy for you to find this kind of trust. That you trust them makes them fall all the more in love with you. Confessing your love on May 31 makes sense; you've got the power of the universe backing you up.

Advertisement

You'll find that you feel very comfortable saying what's on your mind as well, Aries, as you're only speaking the truth. If the truth sets you free at this time, you'll notice that it sets others free to speak their minds as well, which includes the object of your affection, your soon-to-be partner in love, romance, and life. Seems like things are really going your way, Aries. Good for you.

2. Libra

When you tell your person that you love that you love them, it won't come as any great surprise to them but it will please them to no end, as this is what they've needed to hear from you for a while now. On May 31, not only will you confess your love, but you'll be on the receiving end of the same kind of confession. It seems that you and your new partner have been harboring the same kinds of feelings for each other all this time.

Smiling is the act of the day, as the two of you will not only make use of the powerful Mercury conjunct Uranus transit, but you'll find that this is what launches you into a new phase in your life in general. You wanted to be in a relationship. You wanted the love of your life to consent to being with you, and it's all happening on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Advertisement

So it goes, Libra. You win some, and you lose some, and on May 31, you definitely win the lottery, the jackpot, and the pot of gold. It's all yours, and the future looks bright. It's nice to feel nervy enough to say such a powerful and meaningful confession, and in your case, it all goes well. This is only the beginning for both of you. New worlds to conquer, new horizons to look forward to.

3. Pisces

You're at the point in your life where you feel you might as well say what's on your mind, as you've seen how timing works: if you don't get on the ball at the right time, then you miss out, and that's not something you even want to bargain with on Friday, May 31. What you have on your mind is coming right out with it: you want to confess your love to the person you've been seeing.

It all looks good to you. And while you don't know what's on their mind, they certainly seem to have a very good time being by your side. So, why not confess your love? No reason to hold it in, and with the help of the transit Mercury conjunct Uranus, you'll see that communicating your most loving thoughts is not only the right thing to do but that which frees your mind.

Advertisement

You'll open that mouth of yours and your words will not only charm the person you want to confess this mad love of yours to, but it will make them blush over your decision to be the first to speak up. They may have wanted to be the first to say it, but you beat them to the punch and that frees them up to say it right back to you. This is where the new beginnings start, and you'll feel gratitude for having such a fine reception.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.