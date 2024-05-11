OK, so here we are, and it's Sunday, May 12, 2024. The only thing we have on our minds is that one person with whom we've had a flirtation. That flirty scene we had keeps playing repeatedly in our minds, filling this weekend with longing and desire. Could we possibly be falling for someone? Is this appropriate?

We may not be able to figure out an answer, as Venus removes the idea of 'sensible' from our minds and hearts as it plunges us into the idea that we might fall in love with someone we won't be able to escape from. We could be working with them in an office space. The idea of an unexpected romance can be iffy. Is this something we want to get involved with, or can it even be helped?

Ah, that's where the heart takes over and walks right on top of the mind. The Moon is aligned with Venus on May 12, and that means, for three zodiac signs, 'making sense' is not a part of the bargain. We are about to engage in an unexpected romance,' and if it's Sunday, then the fireworks and excitement will begin in ....T minus one day and counting. Are you in?

3 zodiac signs who find unexpected luck in love on May 12

1. Aries

You make a big show of keeping things compartmentalized, and the last thing you ever thought would happen to you would be that you'd fall for someone new. Is this doable in your life? If you were asked this question a week ago, you might say, 'No way,' but this Sunday has you feeling very positive about the idea that maybe an unexpected romance isn't such a bad idea after all. Hmmm.

You know Venus is doing some heavy lifting around this time, and you are just as susceptible to its powers as anyone else. That one person looks good to you, and your conversations with them seem to be leaning toward flirtation. Oh my. What could this mean? All you know is that on May 12, you are starting to admit to yourself that you could be falling for this person.

This is very exciting, Aries. You love the idea of this new kind of romance, and you are smart enough to keep the two things — love and fantasy — separate. You hope. May 12 introduces to you the idea of a fresh romance, one that can and will turn into something special if you're able to be discreet and careful. You know what you're doing, Aries, you always do.

2. Aquarius

In your case, Aquarius love and fate is the only way to go, as that's how you meet people. You aren't someone who socializes without a purpose. You're usually doing a job or being involved in some creative (and possibly gigantic) project, and that's where you get to meet new people. Some become good friends, and as fate would have it, on May 12, some become lovers.

During Sunday's Venus 'visitation, you'll find that your attraction to that one person is mutual, and that kind of reciprocation is what makes life worth living for you. You don't have enough time in your busy schedule to fall in love with someone who hasn't noticed you're alive, and you'll find that on May 12, not only have they noticed you — they've made it fairly obvious that they want you.

Well, well, isn't this a delightful addition to your life? Can you manage the two? Of course, you can. This is so much what you've wanted to take place as you've longed for a partner for a while now. You're in the right headspace for love, and with Venus kicking in some extra 'good luck,' you'll find that things are looking up for you, Aquarius. How nice!

3. Pisces

Love, eh? Your feeling: why not? Love is such a special thing to you that you honor it wherever it comes from. You aren't about to make a big thing about it unexpectedly, but you certainly aren't going to deprive yourself of this luscious experience. You want this love and this person to be in your life. In your amazing Pisces way, you feel as though it was meant to be. Wanted or not ... this is going to work.

When there's a positive Venus transit in your universe, you act on it. You are receptive to love and romance. You're not pushing it aside, nor are you in a state of self-defense. You have come to a place in your life where you are grateful for the love you receive. While you had no idea you'd find the love of your life,' you are open to it. You feel this is 'meant to be,' and you will go with it.

You've learned that discretion is everything when a new romance is in effect, as you don't want to cause gossip or undue jealousy. This is a precious person to you, this newly found love, and you mean to make it work. On May 12, you'll be in a state of anticipation, waiting for the next date to come. This is just the beginning, and before you overthink it too, too much, Pisces...let it happen. Flow with it naturally. Everything will be great.

