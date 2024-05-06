A Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs On May 7

Happy Tuesday, zodiac signs. If you need a fresh start, this Tuesday delivers. We have the New Moon in Taurus which invites us to begin a new chapter of your lives this month. Taurus season started last month, but we still have two more weeks to make improvements in a particular area of our lives. This is where the daily tarot card reading can help. Learn what your tarot card says for Tuesday, based on your zodiac sign.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 7:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

The end of the drama is here. Chaos ends, and your life will return to normal. At first, it can feel strange. You may wonder when the floor will fall from beneath you, but don't worry. Survival mode is done; you can relax and feel at ease.





Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to go! Others may think you are foolish for acting so quickly. You want to make sure you don't miss your chance at happiness. So, rushing ahead, you go, Taurus. You won't hear the naysayers, but you will reach your dreams!





Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Confusion is a quick ticket to problems with friends, family and people who depend on you. Before assuming you know what others will say, ask. Today, communication lines need to remain open. Don't think you know until you have discussed it with your teammates.





Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life presents you with two options. Both look solid to you, but you will only want to go with one. Make a list of pros and cons. See what you prefer more over the other. You have to flesh it all out, and decide based on facts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Gone are the days when you need to wonder what will happen in the future. The future is here, and it's now. You are being given the gift of knowledge and insight. A person or situation you hoped would come around isn't. Things have changed, and it's time to move on. It's sad today, but your freedom to choose new things will bring you much joy tomorrow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It's a good feeling when people want to see you happy. You have wonderful friends in your life who only want you to smile. So when you need support, advice or an encouraging word, don't retreat into your private world. Reach out and see how gorgeous the world can be.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's time to take risks and try new things. You are in a good place where you can emotionally and spiritually afford a few unknowns. Life often diverges into new paths, and your journey will take you to places you've never been to. But aren't you excited to grow and see where the road will lead?





Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

It's so easy to quit. The world is full of quitters, but you are resilient. This tarot card says to hold on until the bitter end. By choosing to stick around, you will outlast others competing with you. If this is what you truly want, don't give up. Stick around and watch success come to you.





Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You are an independent thinker, and no one likes to be told that you must do things a certain way. In this situation, a person you trust is taking the lead. You will have to follow blindly. It's a tough pill to swallow, feeling like you've been stripped of your autonomy, but trust the process. You may discover that you like their ideas, and they will be helpful to you, too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Someone's negative mood can easily pull you down. You can let them or decide to have a strong mind and not allow their problems to become yours. Happiness is a choice, and you can be content no matter what is happening around you. Your modeling strong willpower regarding a mental attitude may be contagious.





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You're not going to allow anyone to waste your time. It's one thing to be on hold and waiting with a deadline, but a random ending with no set date is a mere annoyance for you. You can make your own schedule and allow others to follow it. If they don't, then you'll still be on target. Good.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Change is scary. New things are frightening. You may feel out of your element, but do this afraid. When you conquer your fears by not taking action, you accomplish something incredible — you exercise your courage muscle! You retrain your body and mind to realize no matter what happens in life, all you need to do is believe in yourself.



Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.