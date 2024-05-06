Each day is an opportunity to grow more in love or to find the person you get to build a life with. On Tuesday, May 7, the Moon will connect with Venus in Taurus at an ideal time — the New Moon phase. This New Moon activates a 30 day journey of romance and hope for each zodiac sign. From making a commitment to work with a mate to setting out on an adventure to find a soulmate, something good is in store for all of us. Find out what's in it for your zodiac sign!

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for May 7:

Aries

Everyone has needs in relationships, and so do you, Aries. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you need in love. Don't be afraid to ask for what you need. You'll want to listen to your gut and pay attention to what feels good and what does not.

Taurus

You deserve to enjoy the romantic side of life, Taurus, but you have to decide what you want to do. The New Moon will meet Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to be happy in a relationship. Be open to trying new experiences. Set ego aside and aim for a collective experience when sharing life with others.

Gemini

There's an inner voice you can connect with each day, so decide to tune into it. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to connect with your higher power in love. Mediate. Spend time in nature. Write. Clear your mind and open your heart to love.

Cancer

You don't need an app to make new connections. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to meet someone new through people you know if you're single or how to create more layers of closeness with your partner if you're currently coupled. Talk about things you'd like to try and plan a night to get together with others to experience it.

Leo

Say what you want and ask for it from the people in your life. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to boost the level of respect you desire in a relationship. Respect is something you earn, yet it's also what you give. Model what you desire and set clear boundaries with others.

Virgo

You can grow into the person you know you can be. You can be more loving and kind even if you're kind to others now. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to learn more about how to love others and how to love yourself. Observe others and find out what makes you feel good when you are in groups. Spend time with yourself.

Libra

People can be overly curious. But, you prefer privacy and want to keep the most special parts of your love life to yourself. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to keep certain parts of your life out of the limelight and protect the intimacy of your partnership. Choose to avoid gossip situations and have discernment about what you share.

Scorpio

You can have the life you desire, even if you have to begin from square one. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to start a clean slate with your partner or begin again after a recent breakup. While ending a relationship is sad, it's a chance for you to get to know yourself better. Don't miss that opportunity.

Sagittarius

Be decisive and intentional when it comes to love. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about how to make a life with a person you love—currently or in the future. Make a plan and try to stick to it.

Capricorn

Believe in the potential of your love life. The New Moon will meet Venus in Taurus, downloading information about what you can do to be happy and experience the joys of love excitingly and freshly.

Aquarius

Having a peaceful home life is not impossible. The New Moon will meet Venus in Taurus, bringing information about how to create a home filled with love and security.

Pisces

If you want to be understood, seek to understand others first. The New Moon will meet with Venus in Taurus, downloading information about how to improve communication with people in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.