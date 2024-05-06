Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 7 — The New Moon Is Here

A new beginning is a gift from the universe on Tuesday when the New Moon enters a fresh lunar phase in the zodiac sign of Taurus. We have several planets in the earthy energy of the Bull: Uranus, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, the Sun, and the Moon. Earth and fire signs may receive a benefit in the area of finances. Water and air signs can anticipate good news in love and romance. To learn more, find your zodiac sign's daily horoscope.

Horoscopes for each zodiac sign on May 7, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be optimistic, Aries. Money matters can feel volatile and unpredictable for you, but good things are coming shortly. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of personal property and finances. You get the celestial green light to start a new gig—a home-based business or a part-time job. You can learn about creating a business that helps you make more income and improve your financial situation. Go for it!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Trust your intuition. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of personal identity and development. This is a great time to work on personal growth via educational pursuits. Take a fitness class to make important and beneficial physical changes. Sign up for a therapy session and discuss the problems you want to solve. Seek help in areas where you can improve and work on it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's always that one person in life who can't be happy if you're happy, so you send them light and love as you work on yourself. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of enemies and spiritual awakenings. You can tell what things are no longer working and move away from them. Return to a spiritual practice. Write, journal and think about your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get to know people on a personal level. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of business partnerships and networking. This is a great time to return to social events and networking functions. Attend Chamber of Commerce meetings, and bring your business card. Follow up with people you have connected to on LinkedIn and get to know them better. Branch out and become a trusted resource of knowledge on social media.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Chin up. When you want to reach the top, how you are viewed does matter. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of career and public reputation. This is a great time to work on branding and making good impressions. Start with studying what others you admire are doing and see how this fits in with your own ideals. Follow influencers you want to learn from. Make this a new goal for the next 30 days.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sign up for a class and plan to finish it this month. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of education and higher learning. This is a great time to study something you've always wanted to learn. Take a self-defense course, or attend a few crafting sessions on sewing or something fun and relaxing. If you've signed up for an online course, complete it and get the certificate you planed to attain earlier this year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life often surprises you. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of shared resources and secrets. You may find what you need a little harder to locate, but asking lots of questions and being resourceful can help. Start calling places you think can guide you to the resources you need. You may find a mentor, program or scholarship to apply to. Don't wait too long to avoid missing any deadlines.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Know what you want and envision it in your mind. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of commitments and marriage. This is a great time to discuss the future and what that would look like for you. Write down your dream goals for marriage and discuss them with your partner. See if you're on the same page and explore areas where compromise is needed. Use the next month to think about what you desire for the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can hit the restart button. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of routines and health. Put your needs and physical life back into balance. Aim for freedom. Enjoy your personal time and seek balance in all things. Look for pleasurable opportunities that ignite your senses and allow you to enjoy the simple things in life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Have fun. Summer is nearly here, and you can enjoy many fun things. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of play and pleasure. Start doing things that involve nature. Go to the park. Take an evening walk with your partner or dog. Drive by the intercoastal at night and listen to your favorite music. Try a new restaurant and treat yourself to a decadent dessert.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What's life without enjoying time with people you love? The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of home and family. Make time for others and create memories that last. Start scrapbooking or create a routine dinner night where everyone turns off their cellphones and eats together. Play board games, laugh and enjoy quality time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Speak your mind, especially if there are things you'd like to see improve in your city. The New Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of communication and local communities. Attend an open-to-the-public meeting to begin advocating for change. Write letters to the mayor and your senators and start being more vocal to show your support and concerns.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.