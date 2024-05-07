On May 8, we will experience the influence of a Gemini Moon in alignment with Neptune, and the results will be helpful and useful as we go on in life. We're looking at how a series of events can change our lives, and while this has been in process for a few weeks now, we'll get to see the culmination of it all on Wednesday.

Getting here was not easy. We paid the price, and we learned the hard way. We might still not be certain of where all of this 'lesson learning' is taking us, but at least three zodiac signs will feel like they've gotten over the hump. This Moon/Neptune event is here to tap into our desire to make sense of things through dissection and contemplation.

This is the time when we realize that we are the ones who put ourselves in the positions we're in right now. While that may feel like a rude awakening, the minute we start taking responsibility for our previous actions, the quicker we'll heal from them if they caused us any detriment. To take responsibility is to become the ultimate owner of an action, which creates a sense of control in us. This is where the real healing begins, starting on May 8.

3 zodiac signs whose lives improve on May 8

1. Scorpio

You've always been attracted to the idea of power, Scorpio. It's just part and parcel of your zodiac sign. You've realized that with power comes responsibility, which automatically has you looking over some of the less-than-noble but powerful plays you've made. Are you filled with regret? No, you are not, but you are starting to see that there's an equal and opposite reaction for every action. During this Gemini/Neptune, your mind will help you to even things out.

You may feel burdened by the idea that you've made mistakes in your life. While you are quite sure that everyone goes down this road, you really want to make the best out of your mistakes, as there is no undoing them. Still, Wednesday, May 8, has promise in store for you, Scorpio, as you might be someone who can learn great things from the mistakes you've made in the past.

Your drive for excellence is what lifts you, and with a Gemini/Neptune transit backing you up on Wednesday, you'll be able to make sense of what got you to this place. You'll also learn you are responsible for making the best of it. Making the best of a situation is what you do. You're an expert at it, so you will turn this experience around for yourself so that all you have to look forward to is positive energy.

2. Capricorn

Bearing guilt is something you've convinced yourself that you were born to do. That is, until you realize you're not as bad as you like to make yourself out to be. What you are, Capricorn, is a perfectionist, and you put yourself on such a high level of expectation that when you come through, you take yourself to task over it. That's probably how you will feel this Wednesday, May 8, as this Gemini/Neptune transit may have you seriously overthinking things.

The truth is that the guilt you carry with you is self-enforced and unnecessary. What it does give you is a false sense of control. By holding on to guilt, you get to sulk and feel sorry for yourself. Who can take that away from you? No one. During the Gemini/Neptune transition, you'll see that you're the one who is beating you up and that there's no need to carry around such unnecessary baggage.

When things make sense, you are like a wildfire. You move and move until all ground is covered. That's how this Gemini/Neptune aspect will have you saying 'goodbye' to your self-imposed feelings of guilt so that you can free yourself up for the positive wave of energy and love coming your way. Yes, it is ALL GOOD. You know it.

3. Pisces

You never thought you had it in you, but healing and feeling good about your life is part of your destiny. However, in your case, it will take a long road to get to your consciousness. You will be wondering where you went wrong and when things will change. Well, Pisces, no worries on that part, as this is the beginning of a new dawn for you, and you've got this lovely Gemini/Neptune transit to jump-start your engine.

What will turn this time around for you is how a certain very special visitor will be stopping by. While you might not have been sure of how you'd receive them, you'll find that this person—a family member, most likely—is trying very hard to be nice to you. They know you don't like them but want to be liked. Well, on May 8, you may be unable to turn their kindness down.

Something beautiful is about to occur; you will get in touch with forgiveness. You can hold so much of a grudge against this person, and you're starting to feel that this is too much of a responsibility to uphold. You'll find that the Gemini/Neptune transit unravels your feelings and lets you see this person in a new and positive light.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.