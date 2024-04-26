Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 27, 2024

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot card reading for the last Satuday of April 2024. This Saturday, the Moon will be in Sagittarius, the sign that rules adventure, long-distance travel and education. The Sun continues to work it's way through Taurus season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on April 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

The grass never grows beneath your feet. You're all work and no play. Sitting still is never good for you, Aries. Yet, while you enjoy what you do, time off is needed. You don't want to neglect your personal life for the sake of a career. Balance is key!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You're not a rule breaker, but you do like to bend a few rules when they don't fit your objective. Today being a follower is the best course of action, and it may not sit well with you. You like to choose how things will go! For the sake of peace, admire the history and logic behind why something needs to remain the same, and honor it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Lucky you, Gemini. If you're nervous about a meeting, a date, or something that is happening in your life, the Sun tarot card is a positive omen. It means that no matter what's happening around you, the end result is going to be favorable. You can feel optimistic. Things are going to work out great.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's good news and bad news. The bad news is that there are things you don't know. The good news is that you can figure them out. A friend or situation may not be what you think it is; however, you can ask lots of questions to figure it out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This is a card that foretells friendship. You have lots of wonderful people who are encouraging and helpful to you. They want to see you be happy! One way to do so is to have fun and celebrate your time together. Plan something fun to do and enjoy life.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

A spark of genius can push you to do something you really want to do without hesitation. You may decide to start your own business or begin a new project that helps others. You are driven internally by something you feel strongly about. Love guides the path!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People are worried right now, and these individuals could be in your family or social network. You are the calm person in the group. You may wonder what the future holds, but you're not going to let that stop you from embracing inner peace.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

You tend to think for yourself, but when you are around a certain crowd, you can become a follower. Today, don't delegate your mind out to others. You'll want to draw your own conclusions about a particular person or situation. Herd mentality is not your friend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

A good person is about to enter your life. They may be someone you can truly depend on, and you will find that their friendship starts slow but is steady. This is the relationship you've needed for a long time. The fake friend era is over.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient, Capricorn. You have so many things to do and think about that your inconvenience tolerance is lowered. When life starts to feel overwhelming, take a deep breath and, like Richard Carlson said, "Don't sweat the small stuff...'.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Justice is a process. You might want someone to experience the consequences they earned by their actions; however, karma is slow, and the law can be even slower. Today, let go and allow the universe to do what it needs to do. Focus on positive energy, as that is what you will attract to yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You can always learn something new, even if you feel like you lack experience or the tools necessary for the skill. With daily focus and commitment, each experience becomes a foundation for growth. You've got this, and don't give up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.