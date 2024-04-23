Horoscopes For April 24, 2024 — The Moon Is In Scorpio

It's a deeply intense day for our horoscopes, zodiac signs. We have the Moon in the sign of Scorpio beginning to darken slightly after the powerful Full Moon on Tuesday. The Moon in Scorpio is considered 'debilitated', meaning it's desire is dark, intense and leaning toward the mysterious realm of our subconscious mind.

This is a great day for:

Exploring your inner wants and needs

Looking up lost family members

Writing letters to people who are oversees

Getting blood work done

Finding out something new about yourself via a personality test.

You might fall into a rabbit hole online, researching your genealogy or looking up information about a subject you feel strongly about. In days after the Full Moon in Scorpio use your discernment and follow your gut when it comes to who you trust.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Secrets are meant to be kept private. During the Moon in Scorpio, be discreet with your ideas, thoughts and things that you prefer others not to know about. You may find it difficult not to open up to others, but time can be a great help in determining who you can trust and who you cannot trust. Be discerning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love changes things. During the Moon in Scorpio, you may feel like pulling back from a relationship for a little while. Love can be tough when you're too close to the situation. Giving someone space (or taking it for yourself) is not easy. However, space is a special gift. Give it to yourself generously, as it helps you to think, review and ponder how you feel and what you desire for the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You want to be healthy, Gemini. During this Moon in Scorpio, you're ready and eager to be the best version of yourself that you can be. Start with small decisions you can make easily. Choose to cook at home. Buy healthier food. Enjoy the sunshine and avoid stress. All these small decisions add up to big gains.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are ready to be happy, Cancer. The Moon in Scorpio brings you what you need to have fun and to be happy. Listen to good music. Read positive quotes and pick on to meditate on. Go out with friends who say nice things to you and are supportive. Do art or craft. Plan something fun for the summer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your protective side will come out today in a big way. During the Moon in Scorpio, you want to ensure that the people you love are safe, secure and well-cared for. You may not be able to control what others say or do, but you can be a model of what you would like them to be. Voice opinions, and then let others decide what they need to be on their own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a time for thinking, Virgo. The Moon in Scorpio brings out your intuitive nature. This is the perfect time for journaling and connecting with your inner self. Tune in quietly by sitting in a spot and emptying your mind. Don't be afraid to turn off the phone or let your mind wander until you feel clear and in an emotional space where your heart is open to receive a message from the universe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a private person, yet you can also be charitable and kind. The Moon in Scorpio invites you to take inventory of the things you own. Knowing what you have is a great way to decide what you can share, what you need to reserve and where you lack. If you have not taken photos of your precious possessions or expensive belongings, like jewelry, collectibles or art, this is the week to do it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are your own person, Scorpio. So, when the Moon is in your sign, you may feel ready to change a few things about your life. From the clothing you wear to the color of your hair and the books you read, it's all about self-improvement and personal development. You're ready to grow, and it's time to take action. Plan something out. Scorpio

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can let go of the past, talk about it, or plan to bury it in your heart and forget things happened. During the Moon in Scorpio, some situations may not feel worth arguing or handling anymore. The anger you felt or the sense of betrayal may feel gone. You might not even want to acknowledge a past problem. You've outgrown the need to settle a score, and it may feel good just to let it go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes, you can just tell someone is meant to be in your life forever. the Moon in Scorpio brings a powerful energy into your friendships. You may briefly meet a person and feel something special or magnetic, but the timing is off, or you're unsure where they will belong in your life. This is a day for trust. Believe the universe will guide you back together when things are right.,

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A job can be a wonderful place to live out your life purpose. During the Moon in Scorpio, there are other things you can do with your free time to expand your influence in the world. Start blogging, or start a small newsletter that works with your website. Join a book club or become more active in your professional group and meet others that enjoy talking about the same subject you enjoy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What subject do you love more than anything in the world? The Moon in Scorpio invites you to explore a topic further. Write down your questions. Read up on the subject. Consider watching movies on the topic and following experts in the field. If you have a club, you can join it on Facebook, Reddit or Quora, join and chime in with your thoughts or help explain things to others just starting out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.