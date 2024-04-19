Every Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading On April 20

A new Sun season is here. The Sun entered Taurus and now we have something new to learn. Here's what each zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading reveals for Saturday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Holding on to the wrongdoings of others can seem to repay them for hurting your heart, but true forgiveness sets us free. Nelson Mandela said, “Holding a grudge is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die." This card brings attention to any bitterness you are refusing to release. Validate your emotions, even if you don’t get closure from others. It doesn’t make their actions OK; it stops them from living rent-free in your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance.

Balance in life is an essential part of success, Taurus. But this card pushes you towards cultivating moderation and stability—each season of life looks and will be different. So don't put yourself into a box. Learn to practice harmony and patience, especially when life changes quickly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Look at you, Gemini. You are strong, capable and a true leader. This card encourages you to tap into your intuition. Intuition leads to creativity and that's where you will find your unique talents. You're here to make a positive mark on society. This is why your inner strength has so much value; your life has a purpose.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your determination can be the force that keeps you going when others quit, Leo. You can stay strong and consistent even when you feel tired and want to give up. Take breaks. Have a vision or end goal in mind. Having a clear vision brings purpose to your hard work. Know what you are working toward!.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Not everyone has the same vision and faith as you, Leo. Don't share every detail of your plans; keep some of it to yourself. Sometimes, being too open about your goals can lead others to send negative juju your way. You don't need to feel discouraged. Be wise.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

See what you can do to bring more relaxation into your life. You deserve more peace and abundance. Trust in your ideas and how you approach the things you want to do. You may not understand every turn your life will take; but you can trust in the bigger plan that the universe has for your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

When you know what you believe, Libra, you are less affected by what others say. This card shows your resilience to withstand others' judgments. It encourages you to have more courage and self-confidence. You really are a force! You don't need the approval of others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

How do you view yourself and others? This card points out that being judgemental is something we all do, including you, Scorpio. But once you are aware of it, you can change. Choose to see the best in others. Aim to show love and support when you see flaws.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Success comes in many forms, Sagittarius. This card prompts you to look within and define what success means for yourself. You may wish to live a certain lifestyle; maybe you want to hit a big goal or make more money. The only thing you want to be careful about is not putting all your value into stuff. Some things cannot be measured by what you own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Random thoughts happen, Capricorn. Sometimes, you have a random idea, and it means nothing. Others can lead you down a path where you learn and grow. Today, you may have many thoughts — some are truths that benefit you and your spirit, and others are not. What matters is knowing which to nurse and which to let go and move on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Saying goodbye will always be sad. There is both pain and beauty in endings. While goodbyes are often hard, you may find comfort in knowing something new is around the corner. Don't miss out on the next chapter of your because you became stuck by things in your past that you've outgrown.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This card calls you to practice emotional awareness and regulation continually. Work through the ebb and flow of feelings, noticing and validating each one in your body. Don’t be afraid to face them head-on or work through them actively. Spend a little time today learning about your feelings and becoming more familiar with yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.