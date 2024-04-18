Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 19, 2024

On April 19, three zodiac signs have an opportunity to learn how special they are after a bout of loneliness. When we think of the planet Saturn, we usually think of the most opulent and unique planet we know of, with its rings and its distance.

Astrologically, Saturn transits tend to employ the use of lay, rules, regulations ... Saturn is related with strictness, discipline, and also wild parties as well as hedonistic behavior. During this day's transit of Moon opposite Saturn, we will see that down here on Earth, the effect is odd, as this transit will bring out our lonely side, come this Friday.

Sure, it's easy to feel lonely at times, and nobody really escapes that every now and then; however, during Moon opposite Saturn, we might sink a little too deeply into that isolated feeling. We feel, like Saturn, that we are unique and beautiful, yet so far, far away from the others.

The upside is that there's a reason behind why we may find ourselves feeling lonely or alone at this time and it's to give us the space to reflect. They say if you want to learn something about yourself, then go into the forest and stay there for a while. On April 19, we will go into that metaphorical forest. We will see that yes, we are original, yes, we are unique, and yes, we are indeed beautiful. And for three zodiac signs, this day will be one of revelation.

Three zodiac signs find out how special they are as loneliness ends on April 19, 2024:

1. Taurus

You know that every now and then, you get yourself into a funk, but you, being the strong and devoted Taurus, will never sink too deep for too long. You feel a strong need to admit to yourself that you're feeling down, but you certainly don't intend to make a lifestyle out of this funky feeling. Yes, you feel a bit lonely, but you're also surrounded by friends who are dying to take you out and 'cheer you up.'

You, like everyone else on the planet, are going through a few changes in your life, and whenever something drastic happens that creates an upheaval, you tend to feel a bit lonely. While you are not alone by any means, you are the one who is experiencing life through your own eyes, and right now, you can't help but feel a tad down. That's OK because you know you'd never let yourself indulge too hard in loneliness.

By nature, you are a survivor and a warrior. If there's anyone in the world who can drag themselves out of a lonely or sad moon, it's you, Taurus, and this Friday is no different; yes, you have feltl a little lonely but will this last? Aw, heck no, as they say. And if anyone coined the phrase 'hard no,' that person was probably a Taurus. Get the point? You don't stay down. You rise and rise again. And that turnaround starts now.

2. Cancer

As a Cancer, you tend to get into these lonely little spaces now and then. You may find yourself back in one, if only temporarily. During Moon opposite Saturn, it's hard for you to see things in a positive light, and so much of that is because you may have recently experienced a setback that blew your mind. You know that you can handle it, but because you didn't get something you really wanted, you fell into that rabbit hole of loneliness.

The very interesting thing about you, Cancer, is that this is just a phase, and you know it. You never give in to loneliness, and you just experience it. It will take its toll, and then it will move on, just like a cloud in the sky. It hovers, it makes its presence known, and then, just like that ... it's gone.

What's great about you, Cancer, is that you welcome all experiences, including loneliness or sadness, because you know that you learn something new each time an emotion takes over your world. This is who you are; you are emotional, but that doesn't mean you are a slave to your emotions. You are, rather, an experience of these emotions, and for you, loneliness is just a ship in the night — it does end.

3. Sagittarius

With all that you've been experiencing lately, Sagittarius, it's probable that a little loneliness was due to make an appearance. You are on the road to find out, as Cat Stevens once sang, and this road is paved by experience. Friday brings you the Moon opposite Saturn, and with it comes the experience of loneliness. Does it faze you? Nah. You can see it for what it is, which is just another of the human feelings that come...and go.

We all get lonely now and then, and for you, it's hard not to. Saturn's energy instills in you the fear of rejection, and yet ... who is doing the rejecting? It's your mind, Sagittarius. And thankfully, you've got the mental prowess to conquer such negativity. You may feel as though you are all alone, but the reality is that this too shall come to a close. And you know it, that's the cool thing about you.

One of the best things about being Sagittarius is in the idea that you actually enjoy the feeling of being lonely, simply because you know you'll get past it. You can use this emotional state of mind to your benefit because it's in your lonely place that you are able to come up with some of your most creative thoughts and ideas. Good for you...you will turn this day around, for sure. And then, there are surprises in store that make that lonely feeling feel like a thing of the past.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.