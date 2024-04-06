3 Zodiac Signs Need Some Alone Time On April 7, 2024

April 7, 2024, reminds us that while we are social creatures (or so they tell us), we are also the kind of creatures that crave nature, the wilderness, wide open spaces, and all that comes with the word 'freedom.'

We may be very happily set up in families with many people, workplaces where we have to mingle all day long, and social activities that have us talking nonstop.

While so much of this brings us joy, we have those days when we want to break free and leave it all behind.

Three zodiac signs will know this exact feeling during the transit of Aries Moon conjunct Venus, which will be undeniable. So much so that if we are among this set of zodiac signs, we will declare this day a 'free' day because the truth is, we can't take it anymore — not if people are involved.

It's not that we don't like people — we do (well, some of us do). It's that we really and truly see that we need a break from them, if only for ONE day. Oh please. Please.

The best part about this day is that our desire for freedom will not offend someone else. Hey, it's a Venus transit, after all. Even if we have to tell a loved one that we need some time alone, we'll find that our desire is supported.

We don't have to worry about who we're leaving behind because they know we're coming back. We need to grab some serious 'me-time' before we head on in again. And that's OK!

Three zodiac signs need some alone time on April 7:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The stress that you've been under the last few days is almost too much for you to deal with. While you know exactly what would set you right, you may have to figure out a way to achieve this, as you are seriously on edge and in desperate need of a break.

April 7 has you feeling every vibration that comes with the transit, Aries Moon conjunct Venus, and for the sake of love, as in 'self-love,' you're going to do your best to carve some free time out of life. You need it.

Aries Moon conjunct Venus is a very powerful transit that backs up the person who uses it well. You, Taurus, have put your mind to the idea that whatever happens in your life, you are somehow, some way, going to rise above it.

You crave the freedom of a stress-free existence. While you're still a realist about it, you know that being alone for a few days is exactly what the 'inner physician' has ordered.

The need to be free is a need that will be granted. While it may not happen on this date, April 7, what you'll be doing on this day is creating it for the very near future. You know you can hang on if you see an end in sight. Right now, it looks like you are relaxing and getting some solid free time on your own to decompress and cool down. The stress will end, Taurus, and you will find that free time you desperately seek.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're a funny person. You love your social life and have gone very far out of your way to be a part of it. At the same time, you're a bit of a loner who craves those wide-open spaces and some quality time on your own. Your social life has become unruly, and you are starting to feel like you've maybe 'overbooked' yourself. This has led to a state of tension and stress, and you need out.

April 7, 2024, brings you the Aries Moon conjunct Venus, which will have you concentrating on what makes you the happiest. Now, knowing you, this happiness changes from day to day.

While on one day, being among friends and family might be your favorite thing to be involved with, it's on this day that you start to recognize that there's more to it and that you need to listen to your inner voice as it is begging you for some free time.

You crave freedom and will stop at nothing to get it, and that's how the Aries Moon conjunct Venus works for you on this day. This is a power-packed transit, and because Venus is involved, there's a true feeling of self-love and self-respect.

You're not craving freedom because you 'can't stand things; you need to be free because you love yourself and want to honor yourself with personal space and free time.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The burden you bear can be so significant at times that you feel that maybe you're not cut out for this kind of pressure. The only thing that switches that around is that if anyone can take the pressure, it's you, Capricorn.

However, that doesn't mean you want it. Yes, you are good at it and can come up with incredibly creative ideas. However, there's the burnout you experience during Aries Moon conjunct Venus on April 7; you'll feel it, big time.

It will be during this transit that you get it into your mind that you need freedom. You don't know where you want to go or what you want to do. All you know is that you can't deal with the pressure any longer and that if anyone's going to save you, it will be you. So, like a true Capricorn, you get on the ball ASAP. You aren't waiting for someone to approve of your time off. You are the boss of you, and it's going to remain that way.

But, if you are to be the healthy, wealthy and wise person that you imagine yourself to be, then you will take full advantage of the Aries Moon conjunct Venus transit, which means you'll be finding a way to take time off and be on your own, in the bliss of your companionship.

While that may sound odd, the truth is this: you want to spend some time alone. You trust yourself. You love yourself. If you are to remain healthy in body and mind, then you need to get that body and mind somewhere free.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.