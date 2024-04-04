2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On April 5 As Venus Enters Aries

This Friday, two zodiac signs will experience abundance that comes from Venus changing zodiac signs.

The purest intentions are those found in your ability to trust in spontaneity. To embrace each moment, revel in being so present, you know without any doubts what you want, and trust the path forward to manifest it.

Sometimes, the biggest dreams require that you build the foundation as you go, emphasizing the idea that once you fully choose, the entire universe conspires to make it a reality.

On Friday, April 5, Venus shifts into Aries, inspiring you to follow your heart, listen to your inner voice, and no longer overthink or delay the abundance you want to manifest in your life.

Venus is most known for representing love and romantic relationships, but it also governs finances and real estate matters.

This allows you to reflect and act in greater alignment with your heart, as well as to make big moves that allow you to attract the abundant wealth you seek.

Allow yourself to feel safe in making more spontaneous decisions, knowing that when you are dedicated to pursuing what sets your heart on fire, you will attract all you’ve ever desired.

Two zodiac signs experience abundance on April 5:

1. Libra

Abundance Affirmation for Libra: I am walking into a new chapter of romantic abundance.

You are in an extremely exciting and abundant chapter of your romantic life as Aries' energy activates themes related to love and relationships. With the Sun and Mercury retrograde currently within this fire sign, you may have been reflecting on the past lessons of certain relationships—or past partners.

While Mercury retrograde can bring back exes for any zodiac sign, it occurs in your house of relationships, intensifying this energy, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing. With so much activity in the fire sign of Aries, including a Solar Eclipse and a New Moon in just a few days, you have been reflecting more on whether your choices and actions align with the romantic destiny you’ve always dreamed of.

As Venus shifts into Aries on Friday, April 5, instead of just thinking about what you would do differently, you will have the backing and support of the planet of love in your corner. There may be unfinished business with an ex about finding a fresh start together, especially with the New Moon right around the corner, but it could also be about your new beginning.

Trust yourself enough to reach out to anyone on your mind or engage in conversations with current or past romantic partners. Even if reconciliation isn’t in the stars, you might need some final piece of closure to actually put this energy behind you and open yourself up again to the kind of love you’ve always desired. Venus brings this abundant and loving energy where there is no negative to any decision you make, only the wisdom to know that you will never again allow anyone to love you less than you love yourself.

2. Leo

Abundance Affirmation for Leo: I am crafting an abundant and exciting life.

You are truly in one of the most lucky and abundant phases of your life as the Sun, North Node, and Venus are all in Aries. This is because Aries energy rules over your house of luck and abundance. While this is an incredibly fortuitous time, it’s also one in which you will have to make crucial decisions and take action. Lucky for you, as a fire sign and a Leo at that, following the call of what sets your heart on fire is one of your favorite things to do.

Venus is the planet of love and financial abundance, giving you a clue that to attract the wealth you desire, it's important to love each of your decisions. There is no time for anything that feels mediocre or lukewarm — right now, you are in a state of all or nothing. Either a choice or opportunity is an absolute resound yes, or it’s a no, and while sometimes you need to lean into the in-between, this is not one of those times. Trust in your yeses and the ability to know precisely what is calling to you and what you may even want to take a chance on.

While Aries energy rules over themes of luck and abundance, it also brings opportunities to take action in a new business, traveling, education, or spiritual journey. This is one of the few places in your astrology that brings new beginnings.

Focus your energy there, realize you can no longer keep doing the same thing and expect new results. Focus on what truly energizes you. What feels like you can’t get off your mind or shake the desire to try? Then, allow yourself to go all in because the abundant and exciting life you desire is now within reach.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.