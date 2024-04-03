2 Zodiac Signs Overcome Life's Challenges On April 4, 2024

We've got ourselves a very powerful day, this April 4, 2024. So much of it goes to Venus in Aries, as this transit is what gets us moving and grooving.

Our only obstacle is that on this day, we are also entertaining Moon square Uranus, which is what might try to prevent us from reaching the positive outcome we have in mind for ourselves.

What we're looking at is just how much a person can doubt themselves and how the timing of that doubt could make or break a potentially good situation. Then what happens when they figure out how to overcome the challenge.

Uranus brings us scatterbrained thinking, which, on any other day, is just scatterbrained thinking. However, on April 4, there are other factors at play.

The result of the squared formation Uranus has with the Moon is what has us thinking we're going to succeed right up to the very moment when we bring in all the doubt, forcing us to back away before we hit our 'big moment.'

So, we plan, and then we back out. It's all on us. The two zodiac signs that react the most intensely to Moon square Uranus will show that much of our actions on this day could lead to regret.

This shows us that we have to commit to an action and stick with it. We'll see it through because during Moon square Uranus, if we back out, we would kick ourselves for not following through with our own 'dream' plan. So we do what must be done to get where we need to go.

The zodiac signs who overcome life's challenges on April 4, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you crave on this day is being understood. It seems like a perfectly acceptable desire. Yet, you are so specific with the way you wish to be understood that you might end up making it hard for another person actually to do that understanding. What's going on during April 5's transit of Moon square Uranus is that in your attempt to grow and mature, you put too much pressure on others to move at your pace. You mistakenly put them down for not being as advanced as you are.

So, in wanting others to see how hard you've tried and how much you've overcome, you end up isolating yourself as the reality shows that you come off as rather snobbish. You don't mean to, and you won't continue to. As of this day, April 5, your progress will be half-hearted, as you seem to need to put others down in order to show how much harder you've tried than they have. You are competitive in that Sagittarius way on this day, and it doesn't get you what you want. That feels disappointing to you.

What you can work on to make it better: The first thing you can work on is the idea that this isn't a competition, and you don't need to prove that you're better than anyone. You do, however, need to recognize the great efforts you've made to improve yourself by simply smiling over the results. If you've truly made strides in your life, then these winnings are yours, but they are not created so that you can flaunt them. Just be yourself and don't worry about being 'better' than others, Sagittarius.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you want to know is that you can create something special without backing out of it. While this seems controllable, in your world, Aquarius, that's easier said than done. You feel as though you are a super creative person. Yet, you don't know what it is that you can show for your efforts because you think that you always back out of things way too soon. You intend to complete a masterpiece, and yet you tend to sacrifice the results to distractions that you can avoid. The kicker here is that you don't avoid them; you allow them.

This day, with Moon square Uranus at its core, is very frustrating for you, mainly because with Venus in Aries at the same time, you're doing some hardcore introspection. What you see is that you don't complete what you started. This is all you want: to finish what you began. What this Uranus energy does to you on this day, April 4, is that it has you wondering if perhaps you are just lazy. You don't like to think negative thoughts about yourself, but you really do want to get to the bottom of why you never actually finish a project.

What you can work on to make it better: You can create a system for yourself, a checklist of sorts. If what you need is a way to get to the end, then you need to list what it takes in a day to arrive there successfully. Having an open-ended schedule grants you way too much freedom. Perhaps it's time to get yourself on a real, strict schedule, Aquarius. We all need to buckle down and get disciplined now and then. Maybe this is your time to take it all seriously.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.