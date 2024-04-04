3 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships By April 30, 2024

From the moment this month starts, we see that April 2024 packs a punch for our love lives. This is the season for great change. If April showers bring May flowers, then metaphorically speaking, we're up for a few changes ourselves.

Three zodiac signs could fall out of love and end their relationships in April 2024: Gemini, Cancer, and Leo.

With Mercury retrograde starting the month off on a rather 'difficult' foot, we may see certain things in our lives come to an end. One of those items may end up being our romantic relationship.

Hey, listen, if this is going to happen, then we have to know something wicked is coming this way. While there is nothing wicked about it, the idea that we're going to break up with the person we've been with doesn't bring joy just yet.

As it goes, three zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships, and by the time we call it quits, we will know that we are ready for it. Sometimes, we just 'know.'

While many aggressive and expressive transits happen during April, we need to know this: all of this started before April. It will be during the month of April that we do the parting of ways.

Aries energy backs up our plans and pushes us full speed ahead when it comes to making it real. We've got enough Pluto-power to activate that kind of intense transformation.

For three zodiac signs, we're not leaving April without breaking up with our partners. It's harsh but true and uniquely positive. The change will do us ALL good.

Three zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships by April 30:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you are not fond of the dread that comes with the idea of finally breaking up with the person whom you've known wouldn't last as a permanent fixture in your life, you still haven't actually done the deed.

It does seem as though April opens that door to opportunity for you when it comes to literally ending it with your present romantic partner. Whatever you had together appears to have turned into something weird and undesirable, and rather than continue to try aimlessly, you'd rather break up.

What you're doing, Gemini, is being honest with yourself. April is here, and you literally don't think it should take a month to get this over with. You have complete respect for the person you're about to break up with. You don't want to hurt them, but you also don't want to hurt yourself any further. That's how you feel while being in this particular relationship. So, it's time to do what's been on your mind. It's time to break up.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 5, 8, 11 and 12. Right off the bat, we can tell that the harder work will be done at the top of the month when this breakup is concerned. You'll be swift and well-spoken, and part of what makes this work out so well is that you won't be leaving each other with any false impressions.

What needs to be said will be said and understood. Your beneficial transits will be Mercury retrograde, Moon square Mercury, Moon/Mercury, Moon conjunct Mercury, a Gemini Moon, and a lunar alignment with Mercury.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You really didn't foresee this happening when you and your partner first got together, but the last thing you're going to do is hold on to false hope. What you see happening is that nothing has changed since the beginning of the year. Now that it's April, you crave change more than ever. What occurs to you is that you're the one who runs your life and that you don't need to stay in a relationship out of some duty. This is your life, and when it comes to the person you're presently with, you don't want to spend it with them. It's that obvious to you.

That's why in April of '24, you'll make the moves to get yourself out. You cannot possibly see yourself making it to May in this condition, and you've talked yourself into being brave and courageous. You cannot back down now, Cancer, and you see this is a great opportunity to start anew. It's all OK, and even if you come up against an obstacle or two in the form of an argument, you will find that with proper communication skills, you and your partner will find a way to deal with it all happily.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 19. What this immediately shows you, Cancer, is that the brunt of the action all takes place in the beginning weeks so that you can look forward to the healing influence at the latter part of the month.

Get your mind ready for battle. While it may not be that harsh, you'll find that during these particular transits, you'll be getting what you need to be done: Mercury retrograde, Moon conjunct Pluto, Sun conjunct North Node, Moon/Mars alignment, Square Mars, and Sun trine Moon.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you feel the energy that comes with Aries season, you know that Taurus is just around the corner. You can't help but tap into the idea that you want to equate yourself with that kind of power. You will do so by showing your romantic partner that you not only need more in the relationship but that the only 'more' you want has nothing to do with the relationship at all. What you want is OUT. What you'll get in April of 2024 is out.

You don't tolerate being sad for long, and this relationship feels as though it's brought you down. You want your old self back again. You want to feel happy, light, free, and free to love. You want to be able to love someone who isn't the person you ended up with because April of '24 makes it very clear that you and this person are truly not 'meant to be.' You know it, they know it, and now it's time for action.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 4, 5, 11, 13, 18. By the look of these dates, it's pretty safe to say that the breakup you'll be a part of won't be that bad. There's a very good chance that you and your soon-to-be ex will part amicably. That concept is supported by these transits: Mars alignment, Venus conjunct Neptune, Sun/Moon, Venus in Aries, Sun conjunct Mercury, Cancer Moon, and Sun trine Moon. This is going to work well for you, Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.