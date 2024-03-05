3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships On March 6, 2024

Toxic relationships. We might not call them that while we're living through them, but at some point or another, many of us come to know and understand that there are people in our lives who are just poison.

We don't want to be judgmental, and we don't like seeing ourselves as intolerant.

Truly, how much can a person take when we know we're either being used or 'abused' by a friend or romantic partner?

The truth is that on March 6, 2024, we will not only come to our senses about a certain person in our lives but also know that this cannot go on. Some things are precious, and our sanity is right up there at the top of the 'must protect' list.

Three zodiac signs will recognize that this is happening in their lives, as it becomes very obvious during the transit of Mars harmonizing Node that someone here has to go.

There's a 'big splash of cold water in the face' moment coming towards the three zodiac signs who are going to know that we don't have to take it anymore and that if we really are starting to feel used, abused or simply disrespected to the point where we realize this person responsible is toxic and only getting worse, well then, folks, it's time to make this end. And end it, we will, thanks to the forceful yet healing 'rays' of Mars harmonizing Node.

Three zodiac signs end toxic relationships on March 6, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don't be surprised if the universe plays games with your head on this day, Taurus, because you might find that if you don't act on your instincts during Mars harmonizing Node, you might not get to feel the satisfaction of what this day is really here to bring you, which is closure and an ending to a relationship that you know in your heart is toxic as heck. So, if you run into an ex, do yourself a favor and remember why they are an ex. Don't run back into their arms simply because you can't help yourself.

Mars harmonizing Node energy is harsh before it brings healing. Oh, that healing is a guarantee. You have to be there for it, meaning that if there is someone in your life who presents as toxic, then you must understand that this person is not about to change and that even if they do, it's not something that has to take place under your watch.

What's meant here is that you did the work already; you removed yourself from this toxic person once before. Even if they've done a complete about-face and they're a zillion percent shiny and brand new, this is not the person you necessarily have to let back into your life. Smile for them and know that if they are happy, then that's a good thing, but don't let yourself get weak. This person was, at one point, very toxic to you, so it's best to let them go permanently.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The interesting thing about you and that one person that you consider to be the most toxic human being you've ever met is that, for years, you've held on to them as if their memory must mean something. Yet, by the time this day rolls around with its transit of Mars harmonizing Node working hard to heal your heart, you won't remember why you've even held that torch. In fact, this is the day that you feel most confident about saying 'goodbye' to the person you consider to be 'most toxic.'

What will hit you hard is the idea that you really wasted time on that old memory. The good part is that once you get it, you'll find that you barely think of them at all. Yes, this was a toxic relationship, and you learned a lot from it. Still, you've also learned that your life is precious and valuable and that you certainly don't need to let that kind of toxic behavior into your life ever again.

Saying goodbye to a toxic relationship is well overdue. Yet, here it is, the official 'goodbye' date, and Virgo, not only does it feel good, but it feels natural and authentic. You're not lying to yourself this time when you say that it's really over. As of this day, that toxic person is no longer a part of your constant inner monologue.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's someone who immediately comes to mind for you, Aquarius, when you hear the words 'toxic relationship.' Being that you've always prided yourself on being someone tolerant and patient, you know now, especially during the transit of Mars harmonizing Node, that even you have your limits when it comes to how much you can take off a certain person's abusive language.

You've got that one 'friend' who really likes to insult you. Of course, after each insult, they follow up with, "I'm only kidding, you know that. " And yet, does it matter? They have to lay one of their toxic insults onto your mind; they have to make sure it gets through to you. They made sure it acted as a suggestion so that you could think about what they'd said for a long time to come, even though they were 'just kidding.'

Well, the joke is on them now, Aquarius, as this day has you coming to terms with the fact that, yeah, now and then, you are going to have to shut the gate. It's one thing to be open and tolerant, and it's another thing to allow yourself to become someone's doormat. That, my beautiful Aquarius friend, is something that you will never do. Kiss the toxic goodbye as it plays no good role in your life any longer. You are now free from this 'friend,' and good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.