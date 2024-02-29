3 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships Before March 2024 Is Over

We've got an incredibly refreshing month of March heading our way, and we want to be ready for it. There are so many changes going on for so many people.

While some of those changes may take place in our love lives, we are not going to be all that surprised to know that some of these romances may actually have to come to an end.

There is no sense in denying it. We knew it was coming. For three zodiac signs, the idea of an ending is an idea worth considering with an open heart.

Because this month, March 2024, comes with so much healing energy due to the presence of Node energy, especially when transiting with Venus, we have to accept that sometimes the best moves are the ones that take us away from situations that are either harmful or simply wrong for us.

This is the month that we recognize that, yes, we do have the strength to say 'no' when 'no' is needed.

We start this healing journey with Sun sextile Jupiter and Venus sextile Node. With the help of Mars sextile Node, a Full Moon in Aries, Venus in Pisces, and Venus opposite Lilith, we will conclude by month's end that the relationship we've been involved in must come to its proper end. No tears, no regrets.

This is our month to take back our shine, and shine we will, my friends. These three zodiac signs will end their relationships in March 2024.

Three zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships in March:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's so much 'water under the bridge' that during March 2024, you're going to want to sail right over that river and onto new stretches of dry land, which essentially means that this is the month you accept that what's going on in your love relationship has to change and it has to be permanent. There's way too much healing energy going on during this month. In order to grasp it, you're going to have to make some moves, Gemini.

You know only that you want to be happy. You crave it. You feel as though you deserve it. What you've been going through in your relationship has depleted you of this hopeful feeling.

Because of transits like Venus and Mars' sextile node, you'll know that this is the time to make some serious decisions when it comes to your romantic life. You want a romantic life, and what you have right now is far from it.

Still, you want to do this respectfully. There is no shortage of love in this relationship; there's simply a lack of romantic interest. It's as if the two of you would be better suited as friends, not lovers.

This is not rare, either, as many couples come to this conclusion after a time spent with each other. But for you, right now, Gemini. You need to experience life without this person as your partner. It's both doable and a good idea.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may have bought into that whole 'Ides of March' thing. You may even be using that old idea as your way out of the relationship you're in, assuming that it needed to end sooner or later, so it might as well be now, in March of 2024. The reality is that you and your partner really can't go on as a couple any longer, and pushing it through another month may be pushing the limit.

You don't want to see this person as someone you don't want to be around, which is one of the reasons you want to end it now rather than later, as you want the both of you to walk away semi-happy with your choice to separate.

The last thing you want is to get into a mindset where the two of you just can't stand the sight of each other. That won't happen, Libra, as you have this under control.

During Venus and Mars sextile Node, it's hard not to fight with a partner but harder to ignore the call of freedom that comes with a sense of healing. Node energy is the healing balm that soothes all lovers when times get hard. You'll be OK, and so will your partner. While breaking up is always hard to do, you'll both get through this and someday resume as friends.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There is nothing about March and what's about to happen that shocks or surprises either you or your romantic partner, as this is the month you both knew was inevitable. It's the one that brings about the end of the partnership. This was part of the plan. During transits like Venus and Mars sextile Node, you can't help but heed the call, as you both recognize that breaking up is the better of the choices offered to you.

You want to go out on a high note, and if you act during March of 2024, you'll both get what you want. You are both very caring and sensitive people, you and your partner, and you don't want this to turn into an unnecessary drama. You want it short and sweet, if possible, and it is possible. It's possible because you and your partner know what you're doing, and you're aware of where it leads.

Being alone isn't the problem. In fact, there is no problem during this time. You aren't worried about what your partner will go through after the fact because you've both discussed it and if there are broken hearts or words that need to be said, then there's always the phone.

You aren't leaving each other in the dust. You are merely walking into new lives without each other as partners, as you've discussed. It's all going to be OK, Pisces, and you and your partner know this in advance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.