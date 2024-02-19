Relationships Improve For 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs On February 20

During this day's astrological event, Moon sextile Uranus, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love.

They will note that there's something very interesting going on in their love lives, and for some of us, it's the very idea that there 'is' a love life to notice — and that's a very good thing, indeed.

February 20, 2024, brings hope and promise to many people in so much as if we thought we were living a loveless life, hello love; it's real, it's here and it's happening now.

This day, February 20, 2024, brings us the surprise of love for three zodiac signs.

It comes at the right moment, as we were really one with the idea of letting it go — and giving up.

This could happen to us even if we're in a relationship, as many couplings fall into that pit of routine, and before we know it, we barely know the person who is supposed to be our romantic partner.

During Moon sextile Uranus, all that changes, and the biggest changes happen for those willing to accept that things can indeed change.

So, this day brings us great love and luck because we practically gave up. Perhaps this day has us feeling as though our wishes we answered by a universe that reverberates with our desires.

We didn't want to be without love; in fact, we wanted it so badly that it hurt. But when we didn't want to hurt anymore, we let it go, and during Moon sextile Uranus, that's exactly when it comes back to us.

Interesting the way the universe works, eh?

Three zodiac signs see relationship improvements due to lucky love horoscopes on February 20, 2024:

1. Taurus

You'll be happy to be able to tell someone on this day, February 20, 2024, that you and the partner that this person thought you broke up with are back together and doing very well.

Only you had faith in this relationship, and it's during Moon sextile Uranus that you realize that sometimes you just have to keep certain things to yourself or risk the fact that whoever you shared your moment of doubt with will remind you of 'how bad' you felt at the time of your sharing.

So, what's happening on this day, February 20, 2024, during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, is that you are your romantic partner will exceed your own expectations, and you'll have to re-convince others that 'everything is OK.'

The lesson here is not to share everything that happens in your relationship with family members, as they will always take your side.

Well, knowing someone's got your back is nice, what you don't want is for them to hate the person you love simply because you didn't like them for ten seconds.

During Moon sextile Uranus, you can remove yourself from that by showing the people in your life that you are indeed very happy with your romantic choice and that even though you have your moment of doubt, all is well right now.

2. Cancer

For the longest time, you thought that maybe you didn't deserve love, as you've had a few bad experiences that have led you to believe that maybe love just isn't in your cards.

You also feel a little guilty over how you've treated people in the past, and that guilt plays out in creating situations of rejection for yourself. During Moon sextile Uranus on February 20, 2024, you will upend that belief as you will be able to find that you are quite lovable, after all.

There's a very good chance that this transit, Moon sextile Uranus, will put you in the right place at the right time and that you'll meet someone who really interests you.

At first, you might feel hesitant as the old program kicks in and has you doubting the idea that you, too, can be loved, and yet...it's happening — and it's taking place on this day, February 20, 2024.

Life is amazingly surprising to you. What's really nice, Cancer is that you're open to it. You may have had your moments of doubt, but you were never shut down or closed to the idea of being loved.

In fact, now that it seems very possible, you'll end up experiencing quite a wonderful day. February 20, 2024, shows you that you can be loved and worth exploring further. Be brave and courageous, Cancer!

3. Scorpio

As you know very well, life has a way of wearing you down, even during the best times. You happen to be someone in a good romantic relationship.

You love your person, and they love you, but the routine of everyday life tends to blow the romance away and leave you both too tired to do much about it.

You are running on the 'idea' of love, and yet, neither of you is really performing it on the big stage.

And, the big stage, in this case, is real life...which suddenly gets the spotlight put on it during Moon sextile Uranus, and shows you both that 'Hey! We will have it!' This is important, Scorpio, and if you honor the idea that what you have is still alive and well

Then, you can bring it back to the foreground and do something about it. Once the two of you realize what you have, as you will on February 20, 2024, you'll see it as an opportunity to make more and more of it over the next few days.

So, as it looks, Scorpio, you will do yourself a favor on this day by heeding the good luck signs that are all around you and what it will look like when you and your partner paying attention to each other.

Don't look away. Yes, they are there, and they love you, but it's time to get engaged. Get those cuddles on, snuggle up for some kisses. How nice it is to remember that that's actually what it's all about for you, two.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.