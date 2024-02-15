3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 16, 2024

There's a lot of harsh vibing going on this day, February 16, 2024. While the planets and stars may be having their way with us, the one transit that's going to stand out for three zodiac signs is Mercury square Uranus. This is the make-or-break transit when it comes to how we communicate our thoughts to the people who need to hear what's on our minds.

During Mercury square Uranus, we find that we aren't being understood by the people we love, and this frustrates us. If we are born under one of the three zodiac signs that get throttled around by the power of Mercury square Uranus, we may find that this day is all about wondering why nobody is listening or, rather, why they can't 'get' us.

We're all looking for people who 'get' us in this life, and that's sometimes an easy call and sometimes it the most difficult thing in the world to acquire. During Mercury square Uranus, our hearts are in the right place, but our way with words is way off. We may end up turning people off rather than bringing them into the fold of our wild, imaginative thinking. We have so much to offer during Mercury square Uranus on February 16, 2024 ... but is anybody really listening?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 16, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've got a lot on your mind, and you want to share some of this brilliance with friends and family. During Mercury square Uranus, you may find that some of your ideas aren't something that anyone can handle. On February 16, 2024, you'll be looking for support. You will more than likely be shocked to see how few people understand you, especially the ones you were counting on for input.

And when you open yourself to input, it's a big day indeed, as you aren't always that open. The reason you're not always that open is that you pretty much have it down pat in terms of what you want and how you want to make it happen, so support is what you're looking for during Mercury square Uranus. What you aren't expecting on this day, February 16, 2024, is dissent.

What might help the situation for you is if you go into all of it with the idea that this has happened to you before. While you're not here to plow over everything everybody suggests, you already know that you're going to remain firm and 'do it your way' in spite of what others say or feel about your ideas. You know your ideas are good, and if others can't catch on too fast, then that has to be OK with you, too.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may be in the right place to make the wrong move on this day, February 16, 2024. With the transit of Mercury square Uranus in the sky influencing you very heavily at this time, you may find that this day comes with a lot less support than you had in mind. You feel very strongly about something on this day, and you want it known to the people who will be affected by your thoughts that you are not kidding. You mean business.

How you deliver your message is going to create a rough situation for you. Adamant and powerful is one thing, but pushy and arrogant is another. You may find that the transit, Mercury square Uranus, brings out something in you that irritates other people, as you aren't smooth with your wording. You may even insult someone with your insensitivity and lose them as a friend.

If you want to think before you speak, you could spare yourself a lot of grief on this day, February 16, 2024, as that's all it would take to save yourself from saying the worst possible things to folks who really don't deserve to be spoken to like that. Knowing that you have every right to say whatever you want is fine, but have some discretion when you start to share what's on your mind. Some people don't deserve to be punished by your words.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Confusion rules your day as Mercury square Uranus takes over in an unusual but precise way. It's February 16, 2024, and as soon as you feel you've 'got the answer' to a particular question or problem, you immediately shift gears and start to doubt whether any of your previous beliefs had any validity at all. Friends and loved ones will also note your self-doubt. While they may offer a suggestion here or there, you will close the gate on them, not allowing in any other opinions.

You get like this sometimes, and those who love you know this about you, so when they give you some space, you'll confuse this with them placating you, as if you're some kind of live wire that needs to be treated with special care. This is part of the confusion that accompanies you while Mercury square Uranus is in the sky, doing its thing.

If you want the day to go a little smoother for yourself, you could recognize your behavior and stop yourself before you make it public. This means that you are perfectly entitled to your change and your progress, but if you aren't sure where it's all going, then withhold showing off your new idea. Know in advance that people are humoring you, so don't give them the material to work with. Nurture your idea on your own. Let it blossom into something realistic before you preach it to the world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.