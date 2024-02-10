3 Zodiac Signs Want Honesty In Love February 11, 2024

It's pretty amazing how couples can go along in their relationships without ever talking to each other, thinking that if nothing is really upsetting, then 'light' communication will do the trick.

This is inevitably a topic that will sooner or later be brought up, as long-term romantic relationships rely on truth and honesty.

It's one thing to honor silence and respect those who are not talkative, and it's entirely another thing to withhold, keep secrets, or worse, lie to one's partner.

A lie will be discovered on February 11, 2024, and that's what's going to unravel a very larger conversation. This must take place during Moon sextile Uranus because once this lie is revealed, there's no going backward.

This day has a fantastic upside to it for three zodiac signs. This is the day we start to bring in honesty, seeing how freeing it really is.

We need honesty in our romantic relationships because we've held back, and all that's done is lead to isolation and loneliness. We've isolated ourselves from our partners, and they have done the same to us.

It's just not working. However, the love is there, and so is the desire to do something about it. With the help of this transit, Moon sextile Uranus, on February 11, 2024, we will get our love lives back on track with honesty and open communication.

Three zodiac signs want honesty in love on February 11, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One of the odd things that will happen on this day, February 11, 2024, during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, is that you will become very honest with yourself.

You will realize that you have been lying to yourself about your feelings towards the person you are in a romantic relationship with. Because the nature of Moon sextile Uranus tends to bring out the rebel in us all, you might want to speak up and air some of those feelings.

What you need to avoid doing on this day is not to approach your partner with hostility. Yes, you have certain things on your mind. Because some of these things have to do with attributes about your partner that you do not like or approve of, you might get a little too warlike to establish yourself as the person they cannot cross. You are defensive, and that may actually work against you.

What's needed here is a rational approach to telling your partner what you really feel without coming across as too hard or too easy. If you can speak honestly and directly, you will cut right to the chase, and they will be able to consider your words and respond with their honesty.

All of this can be incredibly beneficial and healing, but it all depends on your approach during Moon sextile Uranus on February 11, 2024.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you've noticed going on in your romantic relationship is that neither of you seems to talk to each other anymore, and what's worse is that you've both gotten very used to it. It's not that it's boring, because you are still very interested in each other and the love is still alive. Still, communication has become so lacking that you hardly know anything about each other anymore. Yes, the love is there, but the day-to-day knowledge? Not there at all.

During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus on February 11, 2024, you may suddenly wake up to see that 'sharing' is no longer a part of what you do together. You may feel that that is just plain wrong. What happened to all those crazy stories you used to tell each other and the wild imagination that you both seemed to share? Times have changed you, but are you feeling good about this?

What you will notice is that all this lack of communication has really brought you is distance, and you don't want that. When you share this idea with your partner on this day, February 11, 2024, you will see that they, too, are just as eager to bring back the old enthusiasm. Moon sextile Uranus has you both understanding that there's so much to save, so let's get with the saving already. Let's do this.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The one thing about honesty is that once you know something, you can't go back to knowing it, and that's what your problem has been in terms of your romantic relationship. You know that you have a good, solid romance going and that your partner is a great communicator when they are prodded into speaking up. You've begun to grow tired of prodding, and so the relationship has grown somewhat silent.

While the love is there, the communication is not, and that means the honesty has had a place to hide for way too long a time. During Moon sextile Uranus on February 11, 2024, it will occur to you that it's 'now or never' as this has been on your mind for quite some time. You want to bring back the communication, the fun, the joy of talking honestly with the person you love.

You will come to understand that the only reason you didn't try sooner was because you were scared they would tell you something that would devastate you. This is only because you underestimate the people in your life who love you the most. This is something you need to work on, Sagittarius, but know this. You are doing the right thing by starting up the conversation once again on February 11, 2024, during Moon sextile Uranus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.