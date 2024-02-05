3 Zodiac Signs Solve Tough Problems On February 6, 2024

You know it's a rough day when we start to doubt our own solid opinions. During Moon square Neptune on February 6, 2024, we may wonder if the stable foundation of ideas we've built for ourselves doesn't seem stable at all.

What we might find happening on this day is that, for three zodiac signs, this day rattles us to the core, as this is the day we find something out that has us wondering what is real and what is fake.

While this day will definitely show us a thing or two about our inner workings, there's also a very good chance that Moon square Neptune does us a solid.

We're not getting out of this day without figuring something important out. Three zodiac signs are definitely going to learn something the hard way, but that's a good thing. What great lessons come easily?

So, we can know that, while this day may topple certain ideas that we hold dear, what we find 'on the other side' may be even more stimulating and alluring.

Life just keeps on handing us new adventures, and what we might find happening on February 6, 2024, during the transit of Moon square Neptune, is that there's always more to discover ... and that's a good thing.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 6, 2024:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are very good at convincing people to do this or that, and you have almost convinced yourself that certain ideas of yours are flawless. That's where this day comes in to show you that you need to broaden your scope of thinking, Scorpio.

What this basically means is that on February 6, 2024, you will read something that will make you think. Once you start to think, things start to unravel for you.

On this day, February 6, 2024, you will question your values and may even wonder why you were once so firm about a certain way of thinking. You'll see that other ways of thinking totally contradict how you think and believe. The confusion that will come along with Moon square Neptune might have you wondering why you tried so hard to uphold a belief that you aren't really sure of right now.

What you can do is give yourself some time off to think and contemplate your new findings. Yes, some things are rapidly changing in your life, and you now find that you may even be 'wrong' in certain cases. You don't like being wrong, but you may find that during the Moon square Neptune, being wrong is what leads you to new and worthy doors of experience. Open them, walk through them, and see what you can find, Scorpio.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may find that on February 6, 2024, you are torn between two people whom you respect, and one of them happens to be your romantic partner. The other is a friend, and you may feel pressured into siding with your partner, as that is what's expected of you. While this seems rather specific, this may be how it goes down for you during the transit of Moon square Neptune, as you will feel pulled on by both parties.

What's going to get you the most is that you tend to feel more for the friend than the partner in terms of what's going on here, and that puts so much pressure on you.

Your partner knows this is happening as well. Your partner has a feeling that you agree with the friend, but they also know you won't betray them. So, in a way, they have you in a chokehold, and you truly resent what's happening now.

What's best for you on February 6, 2024, is to pull away from both parties and ignore the two of them.

Try not to get sucked into the drama, and know that if either of the two people want the drama, it's your partner and not your friend. Still, your best bet is to ignore them both. You have your opinion; neither need to feel they are the winner of your holy decree. You'll be fine.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may find that during Moon square Neptune on February 6, 2024, you aren't that sure of yourself. Something is happening in your life that seems to be challenging the way you think to the point where it's actually making you wonder if you've done the right thing.

While this may seem vague, it has something to do with family and lifestyle. This is the last thing you want to know: Something important has to be uprooted for reasons you don't fully understand.

February 6, 2024, shows you that you've been doing something all wrong and that you've been doing it this way for years. This triggers a huge amount of apathy in you.

Do you really care if you are the 'odd man out?' Not really, but members of your family will quickly show you that you 'absolutely have to' do something now ... or pay the consequences. What you find this day to be is a royal pain, Pisces. None of this is what you want.

If you really want to tell them to go away, then just do so. What you can count on is that so much of the drama that everyone seems so obsessed with creating is their drama, not yours. There's a lot of finger-pointing and blaming going on during this day, and you may want to sit this one out. What would happen if you just shut yourself away and didn't let their noise invade your space? Well, for starters, you'd probably be a lot happier. Hmmm ...

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.