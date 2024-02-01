3 Zodiac Signs Reject Love On February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024, brings us Mercury and Neptune and with it comes a feeling of defensiveness and self-protection. We may feel that it's all 'too much' out there in the world of love and romance and that at this point in our lives, we need to retreat and figure things out ... without the pressure of having to answer to another person.

During the transit of Mercury and Neptune, communication is what it's all about, and for three zodiac signs, the feeling will be quite clear: 'You are not listening to me.' Say, for instance, you join a dating app, and you make your intentions explicitly clear.

You state what you want and exactly what you won't tolerate, and then you get a hit from someone 'out there' who has clearly overridden all of your words to fulfill their agenda. That's what Mercury and Neptune brings us on this day, February 2, 2024.

We may have to say no to a few people on this day because we get what's going on here: nobody's listening, and everyone wants it 'their' way ... including us. However, 'we' are the ones living our lives, and if all the potential partners out there at this point are overriding everything we value, well then, that's the end of that, isn't it? Mercury with Neptune tells us that if love is in our future, that future doesn't include the present.

Three zodiac signs reject love on February 2, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Right now, as of February 2, 2024, you are not in the mood for love. That's not being cute; that's your real feeling. Right now, you are in the mood to do your own thing, which has nothing to do with love, romance, passion, or intimacy. You are not single and looking, nor are you weepy and lonely. You are completely together, and you know what you want and what you absolutely do not want, and at this point, during the transit of Mercury and Neptune, love is not what you want.

You aren't cold or shut down. In fact, your mind is working rapidly and with great focus. You are in the prime of your life in terms of career and productivity, and you don't want it to be slowed down. And so, this may show up as you rejecting love. That's fine, as you know exactly what you're doing. What others don't realize is that you're being honest with yourself and sparing them any hurt that might come as a result of your focus.

You are focused on your own life right now, and you do not hesitate to let others in on this. That way, they can be forewarned and forearmed. You aren't lying to anyone, so they know what they are working with. You state right at the top that romantic love has no place in your world at this point. Maybe later, but it is best to respect the facts as they are. You are honest; the rest is up to them.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you do with your love life is up to you, and if you choose to push it aside so that you can concentrate on your world, then that's the way it goes for you, Virgo. You may have a very strong love life going right this minute, and on February 2, 2024, you might even be partnered and in a big, loving family. That doesn't change how you feel, though; right now, you are not into paying attention to love or romance.

You feel you owe yourself this break from love, and while you aren't mean about it, you are very adamant towards the people in your life. This kind of truth is painful for others to deal with, but hey, that's how the truth works. Once they know you are serious about working on your own life and not on theirs, they are set free from the need to try and change you. You aren't here to be changed on this day, and during Mercury's with Neptune, that holds doubly true.

All you want is for the people in your life to understand you and not to come in with their ten million ways of making you feel better. You feel just fine as is, and that's what you want them to get. You aren't rejecting love as much as you are pushing it aside for now. You have things that have been neglected in your own life, and during Mercury and Neptune, you feel a burning need to tend to them ... on your own.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You aren't saying 'no' to love because you LOVE love and all that it comes with. What you are saying 'no' to is the idea that love is the only thing in your life, as you know that it isn't. What you really can't deal with anymore are the constant opinions that come along with what everything believes you should be doing to ... get a partner, better yourself, do this, do that ... you are just tired of being everyone's puppet. During Mercury and Neptune, you reject the idea outright.

On February 2, 2024, you will see that you are right about how to live your own life. You've never been one to fit into the mold, and you reject the idea that you should do ANYTHING that isn't natural to you. This transit, Mercury with Neptune, really appeals to your sense of individuality, and once that is awakened, especially in a Sagittarius, there's no stopping you. You are a racehorse, and you travel alone.

So, on this day, February 2, 2024, you shut the noise off and go trotting off on your own, as you like it. Love is a wonderful thing as long as you get to have it your way, and if the compromise requires you to become someone you are not, then that's the end of that bargain. You are fine with setting love aside; you'll join the party when it looks inviting to you and not a moment sooner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.