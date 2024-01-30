These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Glad When January 2024 Is Over

Well, it's January 31, 2024, and we're at that point where we're starting to realize that maybe we should have done things differently. Here we are, looking at the threshold of February, and the big change that we promised ourselves still hasn't taken effect, which makes sense because we ignored the start date; in other words, we haven't done much of anything, and now we're looking at a whole month wasted.

Three zodiac signs will come to understand that the advice of friends and family might have been something we should have listened to, as 'doing it our way' hasn't really done much of anything. During the transit of Moon square Mars, we will have to face the truth; they were right all along. We should have listened and put in the effort.

OK, so, no biggie. We'll get around to it, and this time, we won't kid ourselves into thinking it's going to happen magically without our serious effort. We may have ignored the advice of friends earlier on in the year, but now it really kicks in, and these three zodiac signs feel like a second chance is in order. So, let's give ourselves that second chance now, on this day, January 31, 2024. Let's walk into February of '24 with confidence and wisdom.

Three zodiac signs will be glad when January 2024 is over:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The first thing you'll be seriously in touch with on this day, January 31, 2024, is that you should definitely have listened to that one friend of yours when they suggested you approach something very specific in a different way than you ended up doing. You aren't fond of giving them credit for being right, but during the transit of the Moon square Mars, you'll know they were totally right.

Now, you are here with a bold-faced truth and must deal with it. It's not a big deal, but it's also not something you can brush aside. Whatever it is that your friend told you to do a while back has now come around again as a fresh new opportunity, and you will realize on January 31, 2024, that it's now or never. This opportunity will not come around again and again, and now, during Moon square Mars, you are wise enough to get the point.

Good for you, Leo. You are doing very, very well. Now that you realize that you can grab the chance to right the wrong that you've done to yourself, you jump at it, and it's a good thing. Stay open to the idea that making mistakes is part of the human condition; we live and learn because of the mistakes we make. So, you ignored the advice of a friend who was right after all. OK, it happens.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are definitely someone who always likes to be right, and so it burns you a little bit to think that this one friend of yours was right all along about some decision you should have made but didn't. Well, that's the way the cookie crumbles, Libra, and you will more than likely experience this again in your life, as you cannot always be right. What you may learn on January 31, 2024, is that it's OK to stay at least open to the advice of friends, even if it's to see another viewpoint.

You've got the transit of Moon square Mars to work with, and this may have you feeling angry at yourself, but not angry enough to ignore the fact that your friend isn't as incapable of helping as you made them out to be. This is due to your idea that only you are the authority in your life, which is true to a degree, but then again, we don't live in bubbles. Your bubble will pop on this day, January 31, 2024, and in your private way, you'll be happy it did.

This shows you that not being right all the time has its advantages. Listening to friends isn't degrading. In fact, you may even feel that you are now happier to know that you do have intelligent and caring friends; if someone saw your mistake before you made it, then they have insight, and they are indeed helpful. Now, it's up to you to let that become a staple in your life. Friends are good; let them have their say, Libra. Don't trash their ideas before really hearing them out.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are so excited on this day, January 31, 2024, as you have some very big plans ahead of you. Because these plans mean so much to you, you may have decided to override some of the opinions that friends gave you regardinghttps://www.yourtango.com/2022347741/when-listening-your-gut-feeling-isnt-option how to act, dress, or do whatever they think you should do on this day during the transit of Moon square Mars. As usual, you will ignore all advice given because, in your mind, you only need to trust yourself.

And, while that's normally a very good option, you aren't considering the idea that your excitement is overshadowing your common sense on this day and that you are completely forgetting something very important. Your friend told you that you need to do this, that, and the other thing, and it seems that now that you're in the thick of it, they were right, and here you are, unprepared and dreading it.

Moon square Mars shows you that even during the most exciting times of your life, you need to stay grounded and realistic, as this day, January 31, 2024, may prove to be more than you can handle. You stuck with your gut feeling, and you didn't listen to friends, and now you are in a pickle. You can definitely get yourself out of it, but this will stay with you as a lesson to be learned. Listen to your friends when they give you good advice, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.