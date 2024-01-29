3 Zodiac Signs Need Time To Themselves On January 30, 2024

During the transit of Moon square Venus, which occurs on January 30, 2024, three zodiac signs will have to deal with the reality that on this day, we're simply not in the mood.

And that doesn't automatically suggest 'intimacy.' We are looking at a true desire among these individuals for an actual 'break' from love itself. This doesn't mean we are loveless and filled with hate; no, quite the opposite, in fact.

What we may feel during a transit like Moon square Venus is a real need to take care of ourselves in a way that requires solitude. We may be very much in love with someone, but it's also quite clear to us that what we want on this day, January 30, 2024, is something that love cannot give us. We know it, and we follow what our hearts tell us to do. We need a break, it's that simple. It's not an insult to any partner, nor is it a statement; it just...is what it is.

The main reason we need a break from love is that love distracts us, and we need full concentration on something else in our lives, something very important and necessary. So, these three zodiac signs will ask for patience from the one they love, and hopefully, it won't become a drama of misunderstanding. Moon square Venus brings good fortune, so the chances of all going well are high.

Zodiac signs who need time to themselves on January 30, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Right now, you feel as though what's most important in your life is the desire to complete a certain project and to do this; you'll need a distraction-free environment. You are very dedicated to this project, and it consumes all of your time; the last thing you need right now is a partner who doesn't understand that this isn't personal; you aren't trying to hurt them...you merely need to take a break from love, as this is crucial to your concentration.

On January 30, 2024, you will know for sure that you are reaching the end of this project and that the due date is coming fast. You need to hunker down at this point, and during the transit of Moon square Venus, it's all about keeping your eyes on the prize. You absolutely cannot take time out to snuggle or cuddle your partner, and they have to get it: this is real; you mean business.

Fortunately, they will get the hint, as it will be much more than a hint when it comes from you, Leo. You will be polite but firm; you need to put everything else on hold, which means your partner, their love, their need for attention and affection...all of it. You are with the right person because they have no problem with your request. This is what makes for a perfect partner: someone who understands that there are times when you need to focus, and that implies taking a break from love.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can only hope that you are understood when you tell your partner that you are simply romantically unavailable on this day, January 30, 2024, and that you will not be reachable under any situation. You shouldn't have any problem getting your message through to your romantic partner as you've done this to them before, and you naturally believe that if they could understand before, then they can understand again.

During Moon square Venus, you have something you must do, which requires you and you alone. This isn't a 'let's work it out together' kind of thing; you need to concentrate on the work at hand, and it requires your total focus ... and it requires you to be alone when you do it or take care of it. You need to explain to your partner that it's not that you don't want to be with them; it's that duty calls, and you must respond.

This could lead to problems as your partner, though accepting of your ways, is not fond of you going off on your own, no matter how noble you make it seem to them. Still, in all, Libra, this is their problem, which they must work out over time. You mean them no harm, and you are certainly not trying to insult them. You are following the will of nature, and right now, during the transit of Moon square Venus, nature calls you to take a break from love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Due to unexpected news, you feel the need to pull away from the romantic so that you can contemplate certain realities in your present life. Things are rapidly changing for you, Aquarius, and not all the changes are going in the direction you want them to go. On January 30, 2024, you will see that the only way you can figure it all out is by keeping to yourself and swearing off of love...for a while. You just can't handle the distraction.

And, in your case, some of this distraction is also delusion, and that's part of why you need to remove yourself from the idea of love, romance and intimacy. You are dealing with what might be a rejection in love, and while it's still smart, processing it needs time, and that time requires that you just keep to yourself and stay away from too much projecting. You want to see what's going on clearly, and during Moon square Venus, you'll know that if you aren't to lie to yourself, then you need to stay alone.

Moon square Venus has you very much in touch with what love does to you and how it affects your life. You have given so much to love, and now, you recognize that on this day, January 30, 2024, you are in pain, and you need to release yourself from it. This is when you declare that you need a realistic break from love, from fantasy, and from false hope. You are doing the right thing, which will be great healing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.